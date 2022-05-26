Buckle up, Class AA track and field fans, because this weekend's state meet in Butte should be down to the wire.
Some of the best athletes in the state of Montana will converge on Memorial Stadium at the Butte Middle School for the action which will start with field events at 9:00 a.m. and running events beginning at 10:30 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
The full schedule of events can be found here and here's a guide to the 2022 Class AA state track and field meet:
Defending team champions: Missoula Sentinel (girls), Missoula Sentinel (boys)
Returning individual champions: On the girls side, 12 of the event winners from a year ago are returning including Odessa Zentz, who won the 200, 400 and 800 last season for Helena High, which took second in the team race.
Brooke Stayner, who like Zentz will be a senior, also put on a show last season for Missoula Sentinel, winning state titles in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the long jump.
The other girls state champions back from last season are listed as follows: Jaeden Wolff (Billings West, 100), Kensey May (Hellgate, 3200), Allison Jenkins (Skyview, shot put) and Hannah Schonhoff (Bozeman, high jump), as well as Billings West returning all four runners from both of its 400 and 1,600-meter relay winners.
In the boys competition, there are just six individual state champions returning and one of them is Zac Crews of Sentinel, who won the 110-meter hurdles last season as well as the javelin.
Teammate Drew Klumph won the 300 hurdles and was runner-up in the 110. Josh Goleman of Helena High will attempt to win a second consecutive championship in the shot put, while Layne Cooney is also back for Missoula Hellgate after winning the discus in 2021.
Overview:
Both team races should be competitive. Helena and Billings West finished second and third last season in the girls competition (separated by one point) and should be battling it out for the top spot, along with Sentinel, who isn't as deep as a year ago, but still has a likely multi-event champion in Stayner.
Zentz will also try to win three titles for the second year in a row, but if the Bengals are going to capture the AA crown, others will need to score points such as Logan Todorovich, who matched Zentz with three divisional titles. Madi Todorovich is another point-getter for Helena High, along with Sydney Mattfeldt and Kylie Hartnett.
West will be led by Wolff who is the favorite in the 100-meter dash and a strong contender in the 300. Taylee Chirrick is another name to know as the sophomore could potentially earn points in four different events.
The boys team title race could be even more competitive. Sentinel will be in the mix to repeat but Montanatrack.com has Glacier projected to win more points at state, however, that always depends on how many events each athlete competes in at the meet.
Sam Ells is certainly going to need to make an impact if the Wolfpack are to come out on top and he could be a state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200 before all is said and done.
One interesting thing to note is all running events (outside of the hurdles) will have new state champions and the 100 should be particularly exciting. Capital's Tom Carter has the top time in the entire state at 10.83, but three other runners at the Class AA meet have cracked 11 seconds.
That race should be heated as should the fight for the top-3 trophies as Montanatrack.com projects four teams to finish within 21 points of each as Glacier, Sentinel, Billings West, and Hellgate should all contend for some hardware.
The Class AA state track and field meet will conclude at 3:30 p.m on Friday with the 400-meter relay and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday with the 1,600 relay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.