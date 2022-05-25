Some of the state's top athletes will descend on Great Falls’ Memorial Stadium starting Friday for the two-day Class B and C state track and field meet.
Field events are scheduled to begin Thursday with the girls Class B pole vault at 4 p.m., but the rest of the events will get underway in earnest Friday morning with the boys boys Class B javelin and girls Class C shot put at 9 a.m. Running events, starting with trials of the 4x100-meter relay, begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A full schedule of events can be found here.
Here is a look at the 2022 State B track and field this weekend:
Defending team champions: Big Timber (girls), Jefferson (boys)
Returning individual champions: This is quite a long list, but a few names stand out. Missoula Loyola’s Ridger Palma anchored the Rams’ state title-winning 4x100 relay team a year ago and won individual championships in the 100 and 200. Entering the state meet, Palma owns Class B’s top times in both events as well as the 400.
Big Timber’s Alyssa Boshart won the girls 100 state title last year. Jefferson’s Joey Visser (300 hurdles) and Braden Morris (110 hurdles) are also back. Morris currently has the top time in Class B in the 300 hurdles, is third-best in the 110 hurdles, and both athletes are on Jefferson’s 4x100 relay team that clocked the third fastest Class B time back in April.
Colstrip’s Jamie Whitedirt (shot put), Townsend’s Havyn Vandenacre (300 hurdles), Big Timber’s Emily Cooley (high jump), Conrad’s Breauna Erickson (pole vault) and Three Forks’ Jasmyn Murphy (long jump) all captured state titles last season and are looking to repeat in 2022.
Overview: The Sheepherders and Panthers have positioned themselves for chances to repeat. Loyola’s boys team looks as if it will be strong once again this year with Palma leading the way. Jefferson’s Michael Emter (fourth-best time in the 200), Dylan Root (second-best time in 110 hurdles) and Wade Rykal (second-best distance in the shot put and discus) could be enough, when paired with Morris, to help the Panthers win their second state title as a team since 1998.
On the girls side, Boshart figures to be a force in the sprint events for Big Timber after placing in six events at last year's state meet. Townsend’s Emma Stolte looks strong in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Vandenacre enters the state meet with top times in both hurdle events.
Colstrip’s Whitedirt should earn points in the shot put and discus, potentially alongside teammate Talen Rogers, and Canzas HisBadHorse is tied with Big Timber’s Cooley for Class B’s best high jump mark of the season.
At least on paper, it doesn’t seem as if any one school should dominate at state, setting up what should be a fun and competitive meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.