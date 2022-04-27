MISSOULA — Colter Kirkland was described as a low-key guy by Hamilton cross country coach Mark Albert.
Kirkland even runs with a low-key demeanor. He often hides in packs, doing his thing quietly, taking his time before pouncing at the chance to break off and snag a high finish, whether that is on the track or a cross country course with his two individual Class A state track titles and his four team titles between cross country and track & field.
Given his demeanor, which shouldn't be mistaken for a lack of competitiveness, the way he announced what really is the biggest accomplishment of his young athletic career makes sense.
Kirkland was in Albert's class and was asked to do a project about future plans. Kirkland had already committed to run at the University of Montana along with teammate Lane Cole, but there was something in the works that he had to wait a bit to know for sure what his future plans were.
When Albert, who knew of Kirkland's plans but hadn't heard the big news, suggested how he should handle the project, he broke the news in the most Kirkland-like way possible.
"Colter is really low key, so he doesn't go around telling people," Albert said during a Wednesday phone interview with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "I have him in class and we were doing a project about the future and it was kind of an after-high-school plan, so I told him 'Why don't you just plan on being at U of M, and then we will figure out with the Naval Academy if that happens later.'"
"Then he goes 'Well, I got in,'" Albert continued. "That's exactly how it happened. He didn't announce it or anything. Was right here in my classroom and I gave him a big hug and am just super jacked for him."
To say it is tough to get into the Naval Academy would be an understatement with the school's 9.1% acceptance rate as of 2020. That ranks in the top 22 of lowest acceptance rates in the United States.
It's a family thing, though, as Kirkland is the third in his family to be accepted into the Naval Academy joining his sister and cousin.
"Just all the opportunities she had going through, she did ROTC and all she had doing that, it was just something I couldn't pass up," Kirkland said during the Top-10 Meet in Missoula Tuesday.
There of course is a new challenge, both academically and athletically. Kirkland embracing that, and welcomes what is to come once he leaves for his next step.
"I've always liked reaching up to those high goals like that," he said. "When it keeps going up, I keep going up. I don't see me slowing down at all and I'm really excited for that challenge."
Albert echoed the sentiment, reinforcing how he feels of Kirkland as a student athlete.
"He's got some work cut out for him and he knows that," Albert said. " ... He will do quite well. He is the most competitive kid I have ever coached and I have been at this for 30-plus years. That is saying something. He wills his way. He decides he is going to commit to something, he will do well in both areas for sure. As he matures he is going to be a phenomenal college athlete."
The senior and multiple-time state champ in cross country and track & field could end his high school career as one of the most decorated and dominant athletes in Hamilton history if everything goes Hamilton's way at state in May.
