HELENA — Track coaches normally fret about a lot of the same things, especially in Montana, such as a the weather or early-season injuries.
And while that's still a concern, after not getting a spring sports season in 2020, teams are happy to be back in action, a return that comes for the Helena Capital track teams Friday in Kalispell.
"They got one week before the shutdown last year," New Capital girls head track coach Matt Reyant said. "As far as the athletes, you really have to feel for the seniors last year because we have 3-4 that are competing at the collegiate level now and we would have been a very senior heavy group. So those girls missed out a ton. These girls are excited to be back out here."
In Class AA, one thing that will be different is that track meets will just be duals, like in wrestling. The Capital boys and girls will each be in Kalispell Friday taking on Glacier. Teams will compete against each other, outside of the Top 10 Meet, until the divsional and state meets at the end of the season.
So even though track is returning, it's not quite the same as it was two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, you won't find any complaints.
"There are a lot of unknowns this year," Reyant said. "We are just excited for Friday to get some times and distances on some girls and just get an idea of where we're at."
Back in 2019, the Bruins were fourth at the Class AA state track meet and won the Western AA Divisional title.
However, a number of high-point scoring athletes graduated and like many schools the Bruins will be spending the early weeks finding out their strengths and weaknesses.
Paige Bartsch is back for the Bruins and she has experience at the state meet in the high jump, while Jaymee Sheridan (pole vault) Audrey Hofer (javelin), Libbly Linder (300 hurdles) and Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh (pole vault) are also previous state qualifiers.
"We will have a little more experience in the field events," Reyant said. "We are pretty young on the track side of things. Our young girls are doing well and we are just excited to get some times on them."
The Capital boys will also be competing against Glacier on Friday in Kalispell and led by Lon Carter, the Bruins will also be dealing with lots of youth in 2021.
"We are looking forward to seeing the kids compete," Carter said. "Quite honestly, we don't really know what the kids can do. We think we have a few spots where they can work and compete, but there are always surprises. There might be a young man who we don't think is very fast and he wins, the 100 as an example. You can practice and pretend like you know what's going on, but we'll go out there and evaluate our kids."
Carter said that the numbers were down a little bit for the Bruins, but that he felt good about the sophomore class, even though they hadn't participated in high school track before.
"We will coach the kids that are here," he said. "We are excited about that."
Another thing for the Bruins to look forward to is the return of Bret Morris, who is a senior this year but placed at State AA track in the 100-meter dash (5th) back in 2019. He also qualified in the 200 and the 400.
"We think that we are going to be pretty good in the sprints," Carter said. "The 100, the 200 should be good for us. We are hoping to be good in the (400). But that all depends on how the kids run. We think we have a couple of hurdlers, a pretty good pole vaulter. Our kids are pretty scattered and we are excited that they want to try so many different events."
Whether they are new to track and field or not, the Bruins will finally be back in action Friday for the first time since the 2019 Class AA state meet and for Carter, the goal is pretty simple.
"We want them to have fun," he said.
Both meets with Glacier will take place in Kalispell at start at 3 p.m.
