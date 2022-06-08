HELENA — Four years ago, as a Capital High freshman, Libby Hansen tried pole vaulting for the first time.
She grew up participating in gymnastics, and as it turns out, gymnasts make good pole vaulters.
“It was funky,” Hansen said of her first vaulting experience. “It was definitely hard. It definitely did not click the first day or the first week. It took a lot of time. It’s so many different processes that you put together. It was frustrating but at the same time I knew I was about to learn so much.”
Learn so much she did, and beginning this fall, Hansen will attend Montana State on scholarship to pole vault for the Bobcats’ track and field team.
Hansen placed second in the pole vault at the Class AA state meet as both a junior and senior.
She vaulted at 12 different meets during her senior season, according to Athletic.net, and never finished worse than second.
“Libby is going to go down as one of the most successful pole vaulters in Capital High history,” Bruins coach Mathew Reyant said. “She’s a two-time divisional champion and two-time all-state selection. I feel like for these next few years we’re gonna have those ‘what-ifs’ with that COVID year. That would have been her sophomore year and you just never know what she could’ve done as a sophomore, too.”
Hansen established her PR of 12 feet, three inches at the Helena Small Schools Meet on April 28, besting an 11-09 mark that she set as a junior.
That PR, according to Hansen, impressed MSU’s coaching staff and prompted them to offer her a scholarship.
“It sounds cliché but when you clear that bar and get that PR and come down and realize that the bar is not going to come off, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Hansen said. “Being able to have all my coaches and teammates come up and hug me – that just made it 10 times better to have people there supporting me and realizing how big of a mark that was for me.”
Hansen joins former Capital track standouts Elena and Leigha Carter at MSU. That didn’t really play a part in Hansen choosing MSU, but she said it will be nice to have some Capital girls as teammates.
Hansen said MSU was the only school, of the ones she toured, that “felt right.” She joins a program that finished runner-up at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships earlier this year and scored its most points (125 points) in a conference meet since 2015.
MSU’s Alexandra Hellenberg won the Big Sky Outdoor Championship in the pole vault with a clearance of 13-04.5.
Hansen’s current PR would place her just outside the top-10 best pole vault marks in MSU women’s program history.
“I’m just so grateful that I’ve been able to have this opportunity,” Hansen said. “Pole vault is such a random [event]. It isn’t something people think about when they think of track. The fact that this happened to me is awesome, it’s beyond words, and having Reyant as a coach has been incredible. He was good at being there for me.”
Hansen said it’s crazy to think how much her coaches at Capital taught her about pole vault during her high school career and believes she has much to learn from MSU’s coaches.
“There’s been a decent amount of time put in just for these 15 minutes on a runway,” Hansen said. “When it all comes down to it, it’s completely worth it, and when it comes to clearing that new bar, the feeling is unbeatable.”
She plans to study Sports Science at MSU.
