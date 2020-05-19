HELENA - Sloane Chapman's senior year hasn't gone quite as expected. But all things considered, it still went pretty well.
"I thought it was a pretty good year," Chapman said. "We won a state championship in basketball. That's pretty cool. You don't see that a lot. It had been 4-5 years since we had done that, so it felt good to bring home a championship again."
Chapman, a Capital senior, helped the Bruins to the Class AA girls co-state championship back in March. CHS went 22-1 and advanced to the state championship game, which was called off due to COVID-19.
Then, Chapman was set to take part in track and field for the Bruins this spring, as a javelin thrower and a jumper, but the MHSA suspended the start of spring sports days after the state tournaments were canceled. The Spring season was later canceled too.
But Chapman's athletic career will continue at the University of Providence, where she will throw the javelin. She signed her NAIA letter of intent Tuesday.
"I was looking forward to this season so I could see how much I improved," Chapman said. "But now, I will get to see how much all that work will help me."
Chapman notched five top-5 finishes for the Bruins last season and won the javelin at the Belgrade Triangular with a throw of 100 feet, her personal record. She also helped the Bruins to the Western AA Divisional title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.