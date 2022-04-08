HELENA — Tom Carter was the fastest man at Friday’s dual track and field meet between Capital and Missoula Hellgate, and it wasn’t particularly close.
Carter, a junior, won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, setting personal records in both. In the 100, Carter broke the 11-second barrier, clocking an unofficial time of 10.83 seconds. His 200 time of 22.24 was more than a second faster than teammate Luke Sullivan (23.38) and Hayden Opitz (23.47) in a Capital-dominated event.
“I was movin’,” Carter said of his 100-meter time. “Funny thing is, before the race warming up, I rolled my ankle. I was feeling it all the way through, but 10.8 is fast. I’m happy with it…
“I thought I ran pretty well. I PRed in everything I ran. Everyone ran well as a team. Whether it was [Henry] Ballinger or [Luke] Sullivan, we all ran really well today.”
Elsewhere around a sun soaked Vigilante Field, athletes looking to build toward, or defend, state championships took advantage of the conditions to post solid numbers.
Elly Thorpe, who took third at state in the javelin, won Friday’s event with a throw of 105-00. Hellgate’s Tom Nilson, a fourth-place finisher in the shot put at the state meet a year ago, won the event by nearly two feet with a throw of 47-01 on Friday.
“It’s some good competition here with Capital,” Nilson said. “A lot of those guys were throwing 43, 45, so it was definitely pushing me considering my best throw so far this season is 45. I threw that 47 and it felt really good. It all comes together on those good throws. I was hoping for 50…It’s a great way to start off the season.”
Nilson was less than two inches off his state mark in what was just his second meet of the young track and field season. Nilson said he feels like he is starting this year where he left off last year and believes he is still building toward a potential state championship mark.
“I want to win it all,” Nilson said of his goals, smiling. “Just like everyone else. I’ve got some competition ahead of me, obviously, but I think where I’m standing right now.”
Nilson bested Capital’s Talon Marsh (45-02) and Austin Buehler (43-04) on Friday in the shot put and backed that up with a third place finish in the discus (134-01).
Three Hellgate throwers made the boys discus finals. Layne Cooney, the Class AA defending state championship, won the event with a throw of 144-00.
“It’s a good start,” Cooney said. “This is my first [meet] so it feels good to start up again and come out on top…
“Just working on form, that’s my main focus…I want to be slower in the back and a lot quicker through the middle. I just want to see my marks go up this year.”
Capital’s Henry Ballinger won the boys 800-meter dash (1:57.98). Hellgate’s Rose Wiltse (2:27.03) did the same on the girl’s side.
Hunter Cronenwett claimed both the boys high jump (5-10.00) and long jump (20-07) on Friday, while Capital’s Libby Hansen backed up her second-place finish at last year’s state meet and cleared 11-feet, six-inches in the girl’s pole vault.
Perry Paffhausen won the girls long jump (17-05.5) for Hellgate, while Sydney Pullin of Capital and Hellgate’s Lillie Lambert both turned in jumps of 4-07 in the high jump. The Bruins’ Mikayla Hall (34-08) won the triple jump event on Friday.
Hellgate’s Corbin Weltzien won a tightly-contested 110-meter hurdles, edging out Capital’s Merek Mihelish by 2/100ths of a second with an unofficial time of 16.11.
Capital senior Jaida Green, who recently signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Montana State University-Billings, won the shot put event on Friday (33-10.5).
“It’s just been practice and getting a lot of reps in,” Green said. “Constantly figuring out what I need to fix and work on to get where I am. That’s how I’m getting those marks…I want to go over 35, that’s the state qualifying [mark], so I want to hit that. Beyond that, I just want to have fun for my last year.”
Green placed fourth in the girls discus (86-06) behind Capital teammate Parklyn Heller (92-02) and Hellgate’s McKenna Storment (98-08) and Braden Kopp (100-01).
Hellgate did not field 4x100 relay teams on Friday. The Knights did participate in the 4x400 relays and were bested, both boys and girls, by Capital. The Bruins boys ran 3:35.96, while the girls clocked a 4:20.67 to edge Hellgate by half a second.
Hailey Burger ran the anchor leg for Capital on the girl’s side and was tasked with holding that slim advantage as her competition bore down on her.
“It’s pretty exciting. I just had to keep pushing myself,” Burger said. “It gave me a lot of strength to get through that finish line…We ended up losing one of our varsity runners so it was good to be able to fill in and still pull through with a good race…That energy there on the side [of the track] really helped me pull through.”
Burger also claimed the girls 200-meter dash victory, turning in a PR time of 26.55 to beat out teammate Kathryn Sheridan (26.70).
Early-season meets, like Friday’s, are all about getting athletes in the right events for later in the season and building up to state qualifying marks. Friday featured some qualifications, most notably Carter’s effort in the 100-meter dash, and gave kids the opportunity to showcase their skills on a beautiful afternoon.
“[The athletes] have been working for three or four weeks and now they have a chance to compete,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Dohn said. “We had a few more kids qualify. It was a good day. Nice tail wind.”
As far as team scores, Capital won the girls meet 81-58, while the CHS boys bested Hellgate 100-44.
*All results were unofficial at the time of posting
