HELENA — Thursday’s crosstown track and field meet, the first since 2019, presented one final opportunity for athletes to qualify before divisionals. For the more than 40 combined seniors on the Helena High and Capital rosters, the meet also represented one final chance to square off against an in-town rival.
“It’s crazy,” Helena senior Katelyn Hamill said. “It’s scary that this is it, that this is crosstown. It’s always our last meet and we’re going to Butte next week. It’ll be fun. The team that is going to go, it’s a great group of girls, we’re all so supportive of each other and I think that definitely showed today.”
Helena's girls team beat Capital 87-58 on Thursday, while the Bruins' boys varsity squad bested the Bengals 83-62. Those numbers gave Helena a 149-141 edge in the combined team score.
Hamill helped kick-start the Bengals’ meet, winning the girls 100-meter dash and qualifying with a time of 12.93. Capital’s Hailey Burger also qualified in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.26, setting the Bruins’ freshman record in the process.
“That wasn’t what I had planned for today,” Hamill said. “I didn’t expect to win it, I didn’t expect to qualify, I just wanted to go out and have fun with my teammates one last time.”
On the back of that early momentum, Helena finished one-two in the girls 200-meter dash with Odessa Zentz setting an all-time personal record of 26.24. The Bengals also took the 400-meter run, with Zentz winning again, the 800-meter run, the 1,600-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles.
For Zentz in the 400, her time of 57.48 was a new season record, as she also ran both relays for the Bengals, helping them win the 4 x 400 to cap off the meet.
“I finally refigured out how to run the 400, which made me feel really confident,” Zentz said. “I went into the 200 excited and ready to go.”
Zentz said she is qualified in six different events heading into divisionals, including the 100- through 800-meter runs. She is the defending champion in both the 400- and 800-meter runs and said that she is excited to face some tough competition in the divisionals. Still, defending her titles will not be easy and it has been on Zentz’s mind of late.
“It’s a lot of pressure, honestly, I was thinking about that today,” Zentz said. “It’s a little scary, but I trust my training and I trust my ability to be able to go into state with confidence and be ready to go.”
Capital’s girls squad took both the 4 x 100 relay and 100-meter hurdles on Thursday. A time of 50.11 got the Bruins’ short relay team qualified, adding to at least three Capital athletes that accomplished that feat.
“That’s nice, a little bit of a sigh of relief getting that baton around today and had a pretty fast time,” Capital girls coach Matt Reyant said. “That Helena High short relay team is a very talented team, we just happened to get it across a little bit before they did.”
For those athletes looking for a personal record or qualifying mark, Thursday seemed to be the day to make it happen. The rain and wind from last week was gone and replaced by bright, sunny skies that pushed temperatures into the 70 degree range.
At seemingly every turn, athletes were dropping PR’s, including Capital’s Dylan Graham in the 100-meter dash with a sub-11.30 mark. Graham also finished second in the 200-meter dash behind Capital’s Thomas Carter.
“I thought we really competed hard,” Capital boys coach Lon Carter said. “We got a ton of PR’s today and it all comes down to that little thing up there in the sky called the sun. It makes a huge difference, and we’re pretty ecstatic about our kids. They’re starting to turn the corner, we think, and getting a little bit better.”
With an at times favorable wind, the personal records extended into the throw events. Participating in her final crosstown meet, Capital senior Carlie Gross turned in the top javelin throw of her high school career, subsequently placing herself among the best in the state.
“It feels really good...All my teammates [were] just making me feel a lot better about it...That is pretty exciting,” Gross said. “It’s going to be interesting to compete against all the girls because there’s some great talent all across the state, so it’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out.”
Capital’s Hunter Cronenwett won the long jump event, landing 21 feet from the jump mark, and giving himself bragging rights in the Helena-area for that mark.
“It’s a great PR for me and looking good for divisionals and state...Previous PR was 20 feet 2.5 inches...I was feeling fresh,” Cronenwett said. “Took a couple meets off from long just to freshen my legs up.”
The Helena girls took the discus event on Thursday, while Marcus Evans and Tyler Deborde finished one-two in the boys javelin throw for Helena. Bengals pole vaulter Corbin Luce set a personal record with his attempt of 13-6, qualifying for state at the same time.
While the weather on Thursday no doubt helped a slew of athletes get over the hump and establish new best marks, there is something to be said for the environment surrounding a crosstown event, no matter the sport.
“It’s hyped up,” Gross said. “Everyone has the crosstown jitters, which I think turns into adrenaline. Just knowing everybody that you’re competing against, it makes it a lot more fun and a little bit more competitive.”
Carter said there is a heightened interest to beat those from across town and his athletes understand exactly what is on the line when Helena and Capital meet on the field.
Helena boys coach Manny Garza said he saw something a little extra in his athletes on Thursday.
“They competed very well today,” Garza said. “We had a lot of PR’s from freshmen all the way to seniors, I was really happy with their effort today. Nice day, good way to end the regular season...Today there was a lot more energy from the athletes, a lot more spunk. It brings out the best in them when they’re competing against their friends from crosstown.”
With crosstown in the books, the Western AA Divisionals are set to begin next Friday and run through Saturday in Butte. Both girls and boys teams for Helena and Capital plan to take somewhere between 30 and 40 athletes to divisionals.
