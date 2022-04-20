HELENA — Four days after the Missoula County Public Schools Invitational was cut short due to inclement weather, Helena Capital and Missoula Big Sky descended on Vigilante Stadium for what turned out to be a pleasant evening for track and field events.
Helena High was added to the originally scheduled dual meet earlier this week, turning Wednesday’s contest into a triangular with a bit of crosstown flavor.
The Bengals took advantage of the change in their schedule, amassing the highest women’s varsity team score (82) and besting Capital (66) and Big Sky (32). The Bruins claimed victory on the men’s varsity side, racking up 108 points to Big Sky’s 51.
Helena High placed its women's 4x100 relay team first on Wednesday, breaking the 50-second barrier in the process. Odessa Zentz (12.63) and Logan Todorovich (12.64) finished one-two in the 100-meter dash, crossing the line within 1/100th of a second of each other and qualifying for the state meet.
“It’s exciting because for Logan that’s a PR and for Odessa that’s probably the best she’s ever ran without a tail wind,” Bengals coach Jesse Zentz said. “Logan coming back off running that event at state – it’s important for her to have a good start like that. It’s her first 100 of the year. For Odessa, it’s her first 100 of the year…
“It’s just nice to have that kind of speed on your team. My favorite thing about that right there, though, is that they were a 1/100th apart from each other and they were immediately hugging each other and congratulating each other. They get it. They know that they make each other faster.”
Odessa is now qualified for state in four events, adding the 100 to the 200-, 400- and 800-meter dashes. Todorovich, a sophomore, is qualified in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and high jump.
Big Sky claimed the girls javelin with a Gabbie Hasskamp throw of 95 feet, seven inches. Louis Sanders won the boys triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, seven inches and Porter Gibbs cleared six feet, two inches in the boys high jump for the Eagles.
Chaise Meyer, a senior committed to play football at Montana Tech, set a personal record and qualified for state in the boys shot put with an attempt of 48 feet, five inches. Prior to Wednesday, Meyer had not logged an attempt over 46 feet this season after a fifth-place effort in the event at last year’s state meet.
“It feels great [to qualify],” Meyer said. “I’ve had a rough first two meets, we’ve had some bad weather. It feels good to have a nice day and finally get a qualifying throw out there…We’ve worked hard this week, me and my coach. We’ve put a lot of time into it and we finally figured a few things out. Kind of all started to click this week.”
Capital’s boys and girls 4x400 relay teams won the events on Wednesday, beating out teams from Big Sky. Capital’s Jaida Green bested teammate Katie Kananen by more than two feet to win the girls shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 11 inches.
Tom Carter, who was two meets removed from running a blistering 10.83 in the 100-meter dash, won the event again on Wednesday with a time of 11.11 seconds. Lance Baumgart (11.61) and Hayden Opitz (11.71) rounded out the top-three for the Bruins.
Joey Lauerman (16.41) and Kathryn Sheridan (15.81) claimed the short hurdle events for Capital and Libby Hansen won the girls pole vault with a height of 10 feet.
Opitz ran both the 100- and 200-meter dashes for Capital on Wednesday, as well as the 4x100-meter relay. He won the 200-meter dash as the only runner in his heat to break into the 23-second range at 23.75.
“That was my first time taking first this season,” Opitz said. “I wasn’t able to PR, but I was able to get out there. There was no one really to chase this time, so I was just able to get out there and pull out the win.”
Some other notable results include Helena High’s Kendyll Sommers’ season-record time of 27.42 seconds in the girls 200-meter dash. Kylie Hartnett won the 800-meter dash with a personal record time of 2 minutes, 20.53 seconds and Capital’s Anya Cox PRed in the 1600 with a time of 5:57.76.
Helena High’s Taylor Parisot set a personal record in the boys 1600 at 5:03.31. Capital’s Joey Lauerman (16.41) edged teammate Merek Mihelish (16.44) in the 110-meter hurdles and Nick Michelotti established a season record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.97 seconds.
Big Sky’s Oliver Simianer PRed and finished second in the boys triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 3.5 inches.
“It was a really good meet for us,” Big Sky track coach Dan Nile said. “It’s what we needed. We had a ton of PRs and some really good performances, even from our younger kids who might not be on varsity. It’s not like it’s great out [weather-wise] but it’s pretty nice. That adds a lot to our deal. We’re pretty happy to come up here. I’m thrilled with a lot of the performances.”
The full official results from Wednesday's meet can be viewed here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.