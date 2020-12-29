HELENA — The spring sports season is still a few months away, but when it arrives both Helena High and Helena Capital will have new head coaches for girls track.
The Helena Public Schools announced the hiring of Matt Reyant as the new Capital High head coach for girls track, as well as Jesse Zentz to the same position at Helena High.
Reyant takes over for Dick McMahon who recently resigned the position and has served as an assistant coach at Capital High, coaching throughout the school year in a variety of programs. He will continue to be an assistant coach in girls basketball and football while assuming head coaching duties for girls track.
Zentz recently completed his first season as the head girls cross country coach at Helena High. He has also helped to lead both the Helena NOVAS and the Helena Vigilante youth running programs in the Helena community.
Both moves still need to be approved by Helena School Board in order to become official.
