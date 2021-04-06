While you never know what the weather will bring in Montana during the spring sports season, Helena and Butte were treated to a near-perfect day Tuesday as they met for a dual track meet at Vigilante Stadium.
It was the first appearance of the season for the Bengals and Bulldogs and in the girls competition, Helena High was able to rack up 95 points on its way to a 95-46 win over Butte.
The boys meet saw different results though, as the Bulldogs were able to notch the dual victory with 59 points compared to 39 for Helena High.
It was a strong showing for Odessa Zentz, a two-time state champion, who won the 200-meter dash, as well as the 400 for the Bengals. Carly Ryan also took home the title in the 800, while Kylie Hartnett won the 3,200.
Aubrie Christman also won multiple events for the Helena girls, taking home the shot put and the discus titles. Freshman Logan Todorovich won the 100 for Helena, as well as the 300 hurdles. That's on top of taking second in the high jump.
The Bengals also took home first in both girls relays, the 400-meter relay and the 1,600.
The other winners in the girls dual were: Hailey Nielson (1,600), Anna Trudnowski (100 hurdles, high jump), Taylinn Garrett (long jump) and Madalynn Rhodes (javelin) of Butte, as well as Elizbeth Heuiser (triple jump) and Summer Unger (pole vault) of Helena.
In the boys meet, Christian Vetter was the catalyst for the Bulldogs as he won the long jump and the 100 for Butte which won fewer total events than Helena but managed to score more points overall.
The two teams split the relay events and Helena High got multiple first-place finishes from Trystan Brewer, who won the 800 and the 1,600 for the Bengals.
Other individual winners in the dual meet Tuesday on the boys side from Butte were Issac Kohler (400), Morgan McClernan (110 hurdles), Dylan Synder (high jump), Christian Hansen (triple jump) and Tanner Huff (javelin).
The other first-place finishers from Helena were as follows: William Mansfield (200), Ethan Nelson (3,200), Colter Petre (300 hurdles), Jacob Lay (pole vault), Josh Goleman (shot put), Kaden Gross (discus).
