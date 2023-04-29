HELENA — Aayden Simmons was a heel away from becoming the first Montana high school athlete to clear 6-foot-7 in the high jump this season.

He settled for 6-foot-4 at Saturday’s Skor-DeKam track and field meet at Vigilante Stadium, two inches shy of his personal record, but good enough to win the event.

Despite falling short of a PR on a day that was about crisping up form, 6-foot-7 – and perhaps beyond – looked obtainable for Simmons, just like 6-foot-4 and higher is within the realm of possibility for Jaxan Lieberg, Simmons’ Helena High teammate and a fellow sophomore.

“Going through 6-2, they were on fire,” Bengals coach Andrew Mozer said. “Jaxan was above 6-4 all three times, so that shows he has it easy in the bag [eventually]. Aayden, as well, his last 6-7 attempt he was above but just heel clicked.”

“You’re just trying to, initially, build that confidence so they know how high they can go.”

Simmons and Lieberg competed against each other, on the same field they shared as teammates on Saturday, in sixth grade. United at Helena High, the duo has kept an element of that competition alive, pushing each other to new heights.

“We go neck-in-neck every meet…It definitely pushes me to do better,” Simmons said.

“It’s fun, I like it, and he pushes me a lot, too…I think we make each other a lot better,” Lieberg said, adding the pair are “good friends.”

Their personalities when competing, according to Mozer, don’t share many similarities.

“Jaxan is always as cool as they come – he’s inwardly focused and he’ll never show an expression outwardly,” Mozer said.

“Aayden is, in my opinion, like a 180, he keeps [emotion] internal, but he lets you know when he’s like, ‘I’m feeling it today.’ He’s very passionate with it, which is a really strong way to go in an event where you have a lot of ups and downs.”

Simmons has now cleared at least 6-foot-4 all four times he’s competed in the high jump this season.

That same mark – by Gallatin’s Garret Coley – won the Class AA state championship in 2022.

Simmons’ 6-foot-6 PR is currently tied for best in the state with Missoula Hellgate senior Hunter Preston.

“I like it,” Simmons, with a smile that spoke volumes, said regarding his top mark in the state.

Lieberg finished fifth at the state meet as a freshman and entered Saturday tied for Montana’s sixth-best high jump mark with a state meet qualifying 6-foot-2 PR.

He tied that PR on his final attempt after clearing 5-foot-10 and 6-foot on the first pass, but could not get the bar to stick on 6-foot-4.

“I changed my approach a little bit and got my foot underneath and it made me jump a little bit higher, so I think that helped a lot,” Lieberg said.

Entering the weekend, Missoula Big Sky was the only other Class AA program with multiple boys high jumpers who had cleared 6-foot-2.

Mozer believes 6-foot-8, or even 6-foot-10 is in Simmons’ reach this season and Lieberg hopes to follow his classmate up that same ladder.

The ultimate goal is to bring a Class AA boys high jump state championship back to Helena from Butte next month, but even if that doesn’t happen, the Simmons-Lieberg duo has two more years to reach its full potential.

“They’re impressive,” Mozer said.

Merek Mihelish establishes state’s top marks in hurdles

The Helena Capital sophomore shared a fist bump with his father, Bruins football head coach Kyle Mihelish, as he caught his breath from a PR-setting 14.50-second run in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday.

It was good enough to best his previous PR by a half-tenth and re-establish the state’s top time.

“It was a tough Tuesday at the top-10 meet for the 110, and he knew I was having a tough week, so it was kinda like closure for that,” Merek said. “I think [my dad’s] proud of me…

“I knew I had to get off strong because, at the top-10 meet, I didn’t really have a whole lot of push coming off the first few hurdles. When I went over that first one, I kinda thought, ‘this could be something.’”

Merek backed that up with a 38.59-second PR in the 300-meter hurdles, a time that wipes out his previous best of 38.97 seconds set at the top-10 meet in Missoula on Tuesday.