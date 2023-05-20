HELENA — Aidan Reed is a legend among Helena’s running community.

The two-time Big Sky outdoor track and field champion in the 10,000-meter run, Reed graduated from Helena High having established program records in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.

Saturday, on the second day of the Western AA Divisional Track and Field meet, Bengals senior Henry Ballinger broke Reed’s seven-year-old program record in the mile by three-tenths of a second with a blistering time of four minutes, 19.82 seconds.

Ballinger, who entered Saturday with the fifth-best 1600 time in the state, followed Missoula Hellgate’s Finneas Colescott for much of the race, creeping closer and closer until he shot past with less than 300 meters remaining.

“I just kinda sat and then kicked,” Ballinger said. “It definitely hurt really, really bad, so it was a good race…

“Definitely feels good to beat a pro’s record. Aidan Reed is a big name and his legacy has been around Helena forever – since I’ve started running – so that’s super cool.”

Ballinger broke a divisional meet record in the 800 on Friday and helped the Bengals edge Kalispell Glacier and Missoula Sentinel for second in the divisional team race.

Helena Capital (122 points) won the boys Western AA Divisional title.

“I just came in racing like I’ve never lost [having] practiced like I’ve never won,” Ballinger said, smiling. “That’s what our coach always tells us.”

Helena High captured the girls Western AA Divisional title with 133 points, beating second-place Hellgate (114 points) and third-place Kalispell Flathead (110 points).

Helena High’s divisional meet ended with a bit of controversy, however.

The Bengals’ boys 4x400 relay team laid down what would’ve been a season-best time (3:23.12), but was disqualified by meet officials for “unacceptable conduct” for dropping the baton on the track after crossing the finish line.

As a result, Sentinel’s team of Brady Kolendich, Ben Shaules, Ian Harrison and Keagen Crosby was elevated to first place with a time of 3:24.29.

Helena High’s 4x400 relay team, which entered Saturday solidly inside the top-5 in the state, will still get an opportunity to run for a state title next week in Butte.

Missoula Big Sky junior Aiden Marceau didn’t know if he’d be able to participate this weekend.

Marceau said that, two or three weeks ago, he injured his knee and it’s been bothering him ever since.

He didn’t get to run much this week, but entered Friday feeling like he was in good shape. In his first 200-meter dash since April 28, Marceau set a new personal best with a 23.82-second run in prelims, backing that up on Saturday with a state-qualifying mark of 51.73 seconds in the 400-meter dash.

For Marceau, who qualified with Big Sky’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams last year, Saturday marked the first time he’s qualified individually.

Helena Capital junior Emmanuel White also qualified in the 400 on Saturday, along with Sentinel’s Ian Harrison.

Glacier senior Jeff Lillard won the event with a personal record time of 49.55 seconds. Lillard is now second in the state, behind Gallatin’s Nash Coley, in the event heading into the state meet.

“I just did my game plan,” Lillard said. “Get out, then float, then start pushing again at the 200. I just did that and coasted from there…

“[The 400] is definitely mentally tough and it’s a combination of endurance and speed. All that combined just makes it a tough race in general. [I] just push through it knowing it’s only one lap around the track.”

Flathead’s Alivia Rinehart PRed in both the 100-meter hurdles (15.38 on Saturday) and 100-meter dash (12.81 on Friday in prelims) during divisionals.

She won the 100 finals on Saturday with a time of 12.82 seconds after starting slow.

“I got off to a really bad start,” Rinehart said. “I could see, in my peripheral vision, that there were four or five girls ahead of me. I just keep trying to find my stride and catch up…

“I just pushed it. I tried to keep pace with my teammate, Kelcey Copping, she’s really great – she pushes me.”

Copping finished second in the 100 with a time of 12.88. Helena High’s Reghan Skogen (12.94) and Big Sky’s Brooklyn Laudemann (12.95) also broke the 13-second barrier.

Sentinel’s Hudson Lembke PRed in the boys 100 finals, beating the likes of Tom Carter and Kash Goicoechea with a time of 10.89 seconds.

Lembke’s time is currently tied for fourth-fastest in the state and tied for third-best in Class AA.

“It feels great, on a bigger stage than normal, to come out and do well in front of a bunch of people,” Lembke said. “It’s a good feeling, for sure.”

Other notable results from Saturday:

Hellgate’s McKenna Storment won the girls discus throw with a distance of 109 feet, 4 inches. Helena Capital’s MaKaelyn Hutchinson qualified for state with a sixth-place finish (101 feet, 4.5 inches).

Sentinel’s Ava Kellenberg won the girls triple jump with a distance of 38 feet, 2 inches.

Flathead’s Brody Thronsberry captured the boys triple jump medal with a distance of 44 feet, 0.5 inch.

Helena High girls took the top-four spots in the high jump. Madi Todorovich (5 feet, 6 inches) and Logan Todorovich (5 feet, 4 inches) locked out the top spots, while Makenzie Jackson (5 feet, 4 inches) and Birdie Heuiser (5 feet, 2 inches) took third and fourth, respectively.

Hellgate’s girls 4x400 relay team won with a time of 4:04.93.

Helena High’s Madi Todorovich captured the girls 400-meter dash medal with a season-best time of 58.28 seconds. Capital’s Hailey Burger (1:00.31), Sentinel’s Ruby Lorenz (1:00.51) and Flathead’s Peyton Walker (1:00.63) all qualified for state with top-6 finishes.

Logan Todorovich won the 100-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 15.05 seconds. Flathead’s Zoey Bortz qualified for state with a time of 15.95 seconds in the finals.

Flathead’s Jacob Dolezal qualified for state with a time of 15.60 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.