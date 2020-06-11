Sheila Williams, the head girls track coach at Helena High, has submitted her letter of resignation from her coaching position. Coach Williams has coached and taught in the Helena School System for many years and earlier this year announced her retirement from her teaching position.
Tim McMahon, the district Activities Director said:
“Coach Williams has been a coaching fixture at Helena High throughout her career in Helena. Coach Williams is a professional educator who clearly felt that, for her, being a teacher means spending time with kids both inside and outside of the classroom. Coach Williams has had a significant impact as a teacher and coach throughout our community. She has mentored hundreds of athletes and numerous young coaches over the years, helping them to build their athletic or coaching skills. Coach William’s influence on coaches will continue to impact students far beyond the end of Coach Williams career. Coach Williams has been a tireless supporter of all activities at Helena High. She was a familiar face at any event scheduled showing her support for student athletes in in all programs. She will be missed by me, the Helena High students and faculty.”
The search for a new head coach will take place in the next few months with the goal of having a new hire in the fall.
