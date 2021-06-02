Wednesday is a day that Helena High's Summer Unger won't soon forget.
For one, it was her birthday. She also happened to be signing her NAIA letter of intent to compete in track and field at the University of Providence in Great Falls.
"I'm very excited," she said. "I'm really glad I was finally able to make a decision about college. It was tough because it was so drawn out. I obviously wanted to decide sooner, but I'm really glad with how it all played out."
Unger put together a stellar season for Helena High, however, an injury to her elbow prevented her from competing at state or divisionals.
Yet, prior to getting hurt, Unger won five of the six pole vault events she entered into and also took second at the Western AA top-10 meet. She also won the long jump during the regular season in a dual against Glacier.
"I'm disappointed that I couldn't compete at state because of my elbow," she said. "But it's still been a really good week."
And one thing that made her college decision a little easier, was the recruiting effort put in by Providence track coach Tony Arnston, who was formerly the head football coach at Helena High.
"I like that Providence is a small school and is a really tight-knit community," she said. "And (coach Arnston) really reached out to me and was persistent in wanting to me go there, so his recruiting process was a big part of my decision. It just made the most sense."
Unger is also looking forward to four more years of track with the Argos after qualifying for the Class AA state meet in each of her three seasons (2018, 2019 and 2021) at Helena High.
"I am so grateful," Unger said. "I'm really excited to be jumping for four more years. I definitely wasn't ready to wrap up jumping or the pole vault. Just with how my luck has been over these past four years, I'm really looking forward to this opportunity."
