HELENA — Sydney Mattfeldt and Katelyn Onespot-Danforth, Helena High classmates and teammates on the volleyball court and track and field teams, officially announced their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers on Tuesday.
Mattfeldt is headed to Montana State to compete in the shot put, discus and hammer throw for the Bobcats, while Onespot-Danforth will play volleyball at Lower Columbia College, a junior college in Washington.
“They’ve put the time in and they’ve made sports such a priority and it’s paying off,” Helena High volleyball coach Lindsey Day said. “I’m excited to watch both of them have success next year in college.”
For Mattfeldt, MSU was always toward the top of her list for collegiate landing spots. It wasn’t until recently, however, that the Bobcats came calling, and when they did, Mattfeldt said the process moved rather quickly.
It only makes sense that Mattfeldt is a Bobcat. Practically her whole family, from her dad to her uncle to her grandparents, and even her older sisters, either attended or are currently attending MSU.
“It’s surreal, like a dream come true a little bit,” Mattfeldt said. “I never really thought it was something I could accomplish, but it’s good to know I get another four years to do something that I love…
“Montana State is a big thing in my family. We’re a Bobcat family, always have been. I love the Bozeman area. It just kinda worked out with track and field. Being able to do it there means a lot to my family.”
Mattfeldt is less than two weeks removed from setting personal records in the shot put (40 feet, two inches) and discus (114 feet, two inches) at the Skor-DeKam Invitational. That shot put mark is currently the fourth-best in the state and No. 2 in Class AA. Mattfeldt is also No. 5 in Class AA in the discus.
She has overcome injuries and dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic during her high school career. Even so, Mattfeldt is primed to be a state title contender in at least two throwing events after finishing fourth at state in the shot put as a junior.
“It’s awesome, because I’ve seen the work she’s put in, so it’s good to see that come to fruition,” Mattfeldt’s father, Jay, said. “That’s the biggest thing for me is [to see] her succeed because it was her work.”
Onespot-Danforth will join Lower Columbia College after being tabbed Honorable Mention All-Conference for volleyball each of the last two seasons.
Primarily a setter, Onespot-Danforth helped lead Helena High to a 14-10 record as a senior, a campaign that saw the Bengals pick up a divisional win over Missoula Big Sky.
Onespot-Danforth said she will always remember celebrating victories with her team in the locker room.
“I’m really excited for her,” Day said. “She’s going to be a great fit and a great addition to their program. She’s got a lot to offer a team coming in as a right-side hitter and right-side setter. Just a solid, solid setter on the court. She’ll bring great leadership.”
Lower Columbia College competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference, which is an association of community colleges in the Pacific Northwest.
The Red Devils finished third in the West Region standings last year, finishing the season with a 12-10 record. Onespot-Danforth said likes the school because it’s close to the Washington coastline.
She officially announced her signing, along with Mattfeldt, with friends and family in attendance inside the Helena High gym.
“I thought it was really nice and supportive,” Onespot-Danforth said. “It was really comforting…
“This is a really special day because I never really thought this would happen.”
Onespot-Danforth said she hopes to attend a higher-level program when her time at the junior college is complete. She plans to study Graphic Design and major in Architecture.
Mattfeldt plans to study Kinesiology at MSU.
