When Helena Capital's Alex Brisko won the Class AA boys state pole vault championship in May, it was the culmination of years of hard work.
The goal stuck in his mind since he started pole vaulting. First, he became just the fifth Capital pole vaulter to ever reach 15 feet, which he did at the Skor-Dekam track meet in Helena in late April.
"That was the most exciting day in my life," Brisko said of hitting 15 feet. " It was crazy too because I wasn't feeling well. I had (traveled) back from Utah the night before and I was at my uncle's wedding. So we came in late and I had four hours of sleep and then it just kind of happened."
Then in May, Brisko achieved his other long-term goal — winning the state pole vault championship after a vault of 14-foot-6.
"It means the world to me," he said. "Obviously there were lots of hardships trying to get there with COVID and just going through trying to stay motivated for all four years and it just means so much that all the hard work paid off. I'm also really grateful for everyone that was there to share it with me. I had all of my friends and all the people I care about there and they were all telling me congratulations. It was really cool to see all the people who supported me and to feel like I made them proud."
Proud indeed.
As happy as Brisko was about his achievement, at the time, it was hard to put into words. But after graduating, and taking a family trip to Germany, he was able to reflect.
"I never really thought about it (being a pole vault state champion)," he said. "But that was always the goal since I started doing it, to be able to say I was a state champion."
Now, Brisko, a two-time all-state performer in the pole vault, can proudly call himself that and not coincidentally, some Division-1 programs became interested in his abilities.
But that will have to be put on hold for the time being, as Alex will spend the next two years in Brazil on a mission for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"I'm really excited," Brisko said. "The most disappointing part was finding out when I was going to leave (August 29). I wanted to leave earlier in July."
While the Capital senior that just recently graduated was told to watch out for bugs, the humidity and lots of rainfall, he'll be spending time spreading the word of his church and also serving the local community.
That means the pole vault will take a backseat.
Brisko is allowed to workout 30 minutes a day but that's not enough time to get any sort of real practicing done for a track-and-field event that is all about technique.
"I'm just putting my faith in God that when I come back in two years, I'll be able to pick it up again and get in shape pretty quickly," he said.
His former head coach certainly doesn't doubt him.
"It's going to be tough to practice the pole vault in Brazil," Carter said. "But if Alex wants to do it when he gets back, he will do it. I have absolute faith that he will succeed in whatever he wants to do."
Wyoming is one school that has shown interest in Brisko. Utah State is another and the Aggies are familiar with student-athletes taking missions.
"The Utah State coach, he has quite a few athletes that go on missions. There's a lot of members (The Church of Latter Day Saints) down there so he's pretty used to it," Brisko said. "So that kind of gives me hope and it's encouraging to know that there are other athletes from your church that kind of followed that same process."
For now, Brisko's pole-vaulting career is hold and while the road back will be long, it's one the state champion can't wait to travel.
"I'll have to work really hard at it," he said. "It's probably going to take a few months, but I think I'll get back in the swing of things pretty quickly."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.