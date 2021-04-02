Gene Hughes Invitational track meet
Thursday at Hamilton
BOYS
100: Treyton Anderson, 12.04, Dillon; Kellan Beller, 12.17, Stevensville; Eli Nourse, 12.23, Dillon; Jarrett Wilson, 12.36, Polson.
200: Treyton Anderson, 23.56. Dillon; Eli Taylor, 24.11, Hamilton; Garrett Schmill, Frenchtown, 24.66, Frenchtown; Carter White, 24.70, Frenchtown.
400: Colter Kirkland, 53.19, Hamilton; Eli Taylor, 53.72, Hamilton; Brandon Finley, 54.17, Frenchtown; Boston Goode, 54.28, Polson.
800: Lane Cole, 2:03.34, Hamilton; Michael Irvine, 2:07.13, Ronan; Jakob Hansen, 2:09.80, Frenchtown; Cadence Waller, 2:12.33, Florence.
1600: Colter Purcell, 4:45.78, Hamilton; Michael Irvine, 4:52.07, Ronan; Nathaniel Gale, 4:54.55, Florence; Ryan Dupuis, 4:59.09, Polson.
3200: Brant Heiner, 10:11.14, Ronan; Andrew Rush, 10:36.34, St Ignatius; Gavin Hagberg, 10:40.09, Corvallis; Nathaniel Gale, 10:55.44, Florence.
110 hurdles: Sean Rody, 18.57, Frenchtown; Will Heitmann, 18.58, Hamilton; Destin Linn, 19.19, Philipsburg; Elijah Sailer, 20.08, Frenchtown.
300 hurdles: Jarrett Wilson, 43.76, Polson; Colter Cornwell, 45.41, Ronan; Colt Crawford, 45.78, Arlee; Connor Michaud, 46.00, Frenchtown.
4x100: Frenchtown 44.94; Polson 45.33; Hamilton 46.33; St. Ignatius 47.09.
4x400: Hamilton 3:35.85; Frenchtown 3:38.47; Dillon 3:40.51; Corvallis 3:49.82.
Shot Put: Tyler Burrows, 46-01.0, Hamilton; Jake Houlihan, 45-0, Frenchtown; Duncan Richardson, 44-0, Frenchtown; Tel Arthur, 43-05.0, Frenchtown.
Discus: Tyler Burrows, 142-07, Hamilton; Duncan Richardson, 127-0, Frenchtown; Rian Hoiland, 126-04, Anaconda; Orion Kutuey, 124-04, Hamilton.
Javelin: Dylan Kelch, 150-06, Ronan; Jonathan Perez, 142-08, Polson; Luke Maki, 140-09, Florence; Levi Reynoso, 138-07, Corvallis.
High Jump: Payton Cates, 6-02, Ronan; Devin Shelton, 5-10, Frenchtown; Brandon Finley, 5-10, Frenchtown, Abel Kimmel, 5-08, Polson.
Pole Vault: Jack Ellis, 10-06, Hamilton; Aidan Boller, 10-06, Frenchtown; Taylor Searle, 10-0, Hamilton, Jon Peterson, 9-06, Dillon.
Long Jump: Carter White, 19-10.0, Frenchtown; Zarec Couture, 19-06, Ronan; Jeffrey Jacobs, 19-05, Frenchtown; Sully Belcourt, 18-07, Frenchtown.
Triple Jump: Cale White, 41-0, Frenchtown; Carter White, 40-07, Frenchtown; Jeffrey Jacobs, 40-07, Frenchtown.
GIRLS
100: Cora Pesanti, 13.64, Anaconda; Claire Hutchinson, 13.84, Stevensville; Carlee Fryberger, 13.85, Charlo; Sydney Brander, 13.93, St Ignatius.
200: Carlee Fryberger, 27.96, Charlo; Claire Hutchinson, 28.11, Stevensville; Ashton Lewis, 28.54, Stevensville; Maddison Neal, 29.07, Hamilton.
400: Madalen Shipman, 1:04.50, Dillon; Hannah Simpson, 1:07.65, Polson; Sydney Brander, 1:07.70, St Ignatius; Raven Parson, 1:08.44, Arlee.
800: Abigail Sherwood, 2:37.12, Frenchtown; Hailey Powell, 2:37.94, Dillon; Natalie Bush, 2:38.78, Dillon; Anna Jessop, 2:47.98, Corvallis.
1600: Abigail Sherwood, 5:53.03, Frenchtown; Hailey Powell, 5:58.0, Dillon; Rylee Brackman, 6:10.0, Hamilton; Mikelle Mosher, 6:12.0, Dillon.
3200: Brynnli Poulsen, 12:04.89, Hamilton; Mikelle Mosher, 13:25.65, Dillon; Halle Heninger, 13:59.64, Polson; Maddilyn Huffine, 14:41.89, Polson.
100 hurdles: Carlee Fryberger, 16.78, Charlo; Amber Anderson, 17.93, Darby; Olivia Lewis, 18.68, Corvallis; Lauryn Petersen, 18.89, Dillon.
300 hurdles: Carlee Fryberger, 48.37, Charlo; Sydney Petersen, 48.45, Dillon; Quincee Anderson, 51.75, Dillon; Rylee Herbstritt, 53.09, Corvallis.
4x100: Anaconda 52.66; Dillon 52.77; Corvallis 53.72; Hamilton 55.62.
4x400: Corvallis 4:21.27; Dillon 4:22.48; Hamilton 4:43.31; Polson 4:48.69
Shot Put: Madison Lewis, 37-02, Corvallis; Katelyn Dickemore, 36-06, Hamilton; Sadie Smith, 32-03, Frenchtown; Kayla Botkin, 30-07, Frenchtown.
Discus: Katelyn Dickemore, 124-07.50, Hamilton; Kayla Botkin, 120-02, Frenchtown; Molly Craig, 106-06, Hamilton; Madison Lewis, 98-08.50, Corvallis.
Javelin: Katelyn Dickemore, 117-0, Hamilton; Jenna Jordan, 116-04, Corvallis; Amber Anderson, 103-07, Darby; Brooke Powell, 102-08, Corvallis.
High Jump: Camas Crattey, 4-10, Hamilton; Natalie Bush, 4-08, Dillon; Lindsey Brooks, 4-06, Ronan; Claire Hutchinson, 4-04, Stevensville.
Pole Vault: Kailen Herbstritt, 9-06, Corvallis; Elena Garrard, 7-06, Frenchtown; Isabelle Pape, 6-06, Arlee; Taleah Hernandez, 6-0, Polson.
Long Jump: Ashton Lewis, 15-11.5, Stevensville; Sydney Brander, 15-08, St Ignatius; Brooke Powell, 14-08, Corvallis; Layne Kearns, 14-04, Hamilton.
Triple Jump: Sydney Brander, 32-01, St. Ignatius; Zoey Morast, 31-11, Dillon; Brooke Powell, 31-03.50, Corvallis; Layne Kearns, 30-03, Hamilton.
Softball
Mission-Arlee-Charlo 14, Frenchtown 2
Tennis
BOYS
Thursday
Ronan 5, St. Ignatius 1
Singles: Beau Decker, R, def. Lalo Bravo, 7-5, 7-5; Brady Dresden, R, def. Kayden Carter, 6-4, 6-2; Joseph Parnell, R, def. Trevyn Durglo, 6-4, 6-3; Dylan Schock, R, def. Rudy King, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Ronan won at No. 1 by forfeit; Connor Burke/John Komotios, SI, def. Kaden Muhamed/Remi Stalhein, 8-4.
GIRLS
Ronan 6, St. Ignatius 0
Singles: Skyler Shima, R, def. Ahni Umphrey, 6-1, 6-1; Allysa Pretty on Top, R, def. Allyson Umphrey, 6-4, 6-1; Aaliyah Decker, R, def. Emily Morigeau, 6-3, 6-2; Madison Perry, R, def. Natalie Helser, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ronan won both matches by forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.