LAUREL — Samantha Fenley proudly wears Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap's white, maroon and gold track uniform, but also makes room to don another item when she puts on the spikes.

It's placed around her neck — a small, gold-colored necklace featuring the outline of the state of Texas.

Why the Lone Star State, hundreds of miles away from Big Sky Country? For Fenley, a senior and multi-event (and sport) standout for the Engineers, the add-on carries a much deeper, underlying meaning.

She has family ties to East Texas, namely the easterly cities of Lufkin and Diboll that are located only a couple of counties over from the state's border with Louisiana. Her father and grandparents call it home, and she spent plenty of time growing up visiting with family there and enjoying their company as a result.

But after her grandfather — Thomas Gene Fenley, a U.S. Army veteran and accomplished athlete himself at Diboll High School, per his obituary — died this past October, Samantha opted to wear the Texas necklace to have a cherished piece of her upbringing with her wherever she goes.

And, such as when she won the girls high jump at Friday's District 5C/6C track meet at Laurel High School with a personal-best leap, for whatever new barriers she clears.

Fenley cleared 5-foot-2 — uncharted territory for her, having never surpassed 5-1 previously in her career in either practice or a meet — to win the event, then scampered off minutes later to compete in (and win) the 5C 400-meter dash with a new season-best time in the 1:03 range, falling right in line with a recent streak of Fenley rapidly lowering her times and improving her marks.

The pieces are coming into place for Fenley to possibly make some noise at the Class C state meet later this month on the very same Laurel track she stood out on Friday.

Wherever her results lead her, however, she'll always hold her loved ones close.

"It makes me happy, I really like that something that I've been working for is coming (and) to happen," Fenley said of her benchmark jump. "I like competing and I like being able to work for things like that, and it gives me something to look forward to at the end of the year."

Fenley will particularly be looking toward the end of the year this season as she's had two years of her high school career either partially or entirely taken away from her due to circumstances out of her control.

Her freshman year in 2020, like the rest of Montana's track athletes, was spent off of the track after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation by the Montana High School Association of the state's spring high school sports events. And after a promising sophomore campaign in 2021, when she placed in both the 800 (fourth) and 1,600 (sixth) at state, her 2022 season was cut short after a knee injury from playing both club volleyball and track at the same time forced her into recovery.

Besides mild irritation, Fenley said that her affected knee has "been pretty great" recently, and her surges up the Class C track rankings have correlated with that. Fenley's top event is the 800, which as of Friday morning she held the second-best Class C time and 13th-best in Montana overall with a 2:22.22 she recorded at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet on the same Laurel track she's managed several other personal bests this year.

Maybe it's because the Laurel Sports Complex's turf facility is a stark contrast from the jumping area described as "asphalt with gravel coming through it" by Fenley back in Harlowton. Maybe it's because Fenley has a feel for Laurel and bringing her best out on a big stage with high-level competition — a good sign that both her and her coach, Drew Galahan, are taking notice of.

"I'm thrilled with where she's at," Galahan said. "I think the biggest thing is that she's having fun. Her confidence is up right now and she's confident in her fitness and about what she can do for the rest of the season.

"Her pacing has been good. Honestly, though, she's just the type of athlete that if you just put someone in front of her, she's going to chase them. That's a quality that you can't really teach. You can teach how to pace, but how to chase is something else."

The chasing aspect will serve Fenley well for the remainder of this year's postseason and her future college track and cross country career, which will be spent running for the University of Southern Maine, a NCAA Division III program in the East Coast state's most populous city of Portland.

But no matter where the chase leads her next, Montana — and Texas — will always be in her heart and behind her to cheer her on.

"Compared to this time two years ago ... I just feel a lot more ready," Fenley said. "I think I'm in more shape, I understand what I want to do now. (I'm) a little older, a little smarter. I think that helps.

"I think I'm peaking at the right time, which is good. Coming in right up on the end of the season, it's where I want to be. I think we've done a lot of work and it's going really well."