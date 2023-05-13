BILLINGS – In 2014, two athletes from the same school stood atop the Class B pole vault podiums at the state track meet — Garrett Frieling and Rachael Buzanowski from Huntley Project. Like this year, the meet was held in Butte and with four Red Devils ranked in the top 10 of Class B again this year, could history repeat itself?

Senior Luke Donally, the defending boys champion, junior Brynn Wandle, last season’s girls runner-up, senior Hannah Christman and junior Delayne Lindeen have them in the hunt, but they know anything can happen on any given day in an event as complex as pole vault.

“This is one of those events that can be the most frustrating or the most rewarding event possible. You go from a no-height one meet to a PR the next meet. It’s just crazy. So many different pieces of it that have to be put into place to make everything work. The weather’s got to be good and you’ve got to be on the right pole… your speed has got to be good and it’s just like everything, one little thing just throws it all off,” Huntley Project track coach Wes Lindeen described.

Donally knows that rollercoaster well.

“I had set a goal of 14-6 last year and I’d been in a drought all year, but finally broke 14 (feet) and 14-6 at state so that was a big jump experience for me,” Donally recounted. “Also just getting a title in my hands was pretty cool as well.”

His senior season has followed that form again as weather prevented getting in as many attempts outside as he’d like earlier this season and he acknowledged some frustration over not seeing the heights that he wants to hit yet with two victories at 14 feet so far.

“The school record is 15 (feet) so I’d love to break that and the state Class B record is 14-9 something so I’d love to get that too,” Donally said.

Wandle, who cleared a new personal best of 11-2 at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet, has also had her fair share of ups and downs.

“(This season) started off a little rough. I no-heighted at the first meet, but then I started to come together and as I built my confidence and just did more and more, it helped a lot and I started improving,” Wandle said.

Both say they’ve benefited from the help of coaches like Rocky’s pole vault coach Alex Oddy that they’ve had opportunity to work with in Lockwood or occasions during the indoor season.

“I think I’m just focusing more on little things that I can fix, like little tweaks and little technique things that I can fix because last year it was just kind of go as hard as you can and get over the height so this year it’s more in-depth in a way and more details,” Wandle said.

And having teammates to help push you and who can also empathize when things don’t go your way helps too.

“Hang around good people and good things will happen,” coach Wes Lindeen said.

“We’re all very supportive and we all help each other to be the best,” Wandle explained. “It’s definitely like healthy competition to help us all do better and I think we’re all supportive. We all work together a lot in a way and we know we’ll get a lot of points if we all do the best we can.”

“They all started when they were freshmen so they’ve got the experience, they’ve got the offseason and they just keep getting a little better each year so now, we’ve got one senior here and she kind of leads the group and then we have two juniors that bring it and we’ve got freshmen that are starting up and they’re watching and learning from these girls so that’s kind of the cool part of it.”

The Red Devils currently have four prequalified for the state meet after having surpassed the Class B qualifying standard, which helps clear at least one hurdle in getting to Butte for them.

“Luke will be trying to defend his title and has potential to try to go after that state record a little bit so I think that’s a big deal for him,” Wes Lindeen said. “Brynn will be doing the same thing chasing a high place in a world where it seems like the girls just keep getting better and better. We’re glad to have Delayne back. We got her back late in the season last year because she had surgery on her foot so she usually does multiple events and we couldn’t get her qualified in everything so vaulting became the only thing she did at state last year and it was still a little challenging, so this year to have her be healthy is nice. Hannah you know, right away at the beginning of the season had a really good meet and now we’re trying to work out some of the challenges that go with it and she’ll be fine.”

Wandle also thinks seeing her teammates succeed is helpful as well. “I think it helps because then everyone is all happy and it’s bringing so much energy that it’s like, ‘OK now I need to do good and I need to help out and do the same.’”

On the girls side in particular, the Class B pole vault competition is tight this season with seven of the top 10 vaulters in the state coming from one of three schools: Conrad, Huntley Project and Glasgow. It’s a group that has competed with each other for a couple years now as only one is a senior, but they only compete head-to-head at the state meet because of where they’re located during the regular season.

It makes for a lot of results watching as all have their eyes on the state meet in Butte, which makes having that qualifying standard already taken care of a freeing feeling.

“It’s definitely a little relief,” Wandle said. “It makes me feel better because I’m like, ‘Oh no matter what, there’s still a next week, end of the season,’ and it helps me not be so stressed about it.”

Earlier this week, both Wandle and Donally won the 4B meet as Donally repeated as district champion. Christman and Gretchen Donally tied for fourth and the Red Devils girls topped the team race, something Wandle is excited about over the final weeks of the season.

“I’m really excited to watch everybody and I know postseason gets a lot more team-based and a lot more exciting for everybody so I’m really excited for that,” Wandle said.