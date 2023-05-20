CORVALLIS — Claire Hutchison opted to opine about her high school track when prompted to write an essay about a community topic in her English class.

The Stevensville senior has made the most of her time on that track. She’s a school record holder, a state placer and a future Montana Grizzlies short sprinter.

But it’s still a dirt track on which she’s had to train. She’s hoping future Yellowjackets track and field athletes will have better facilities, like the rubberized surfaces on which she gets to compete.

“I feel like Stevi’s kind of frowned upon in a lot of aspects,” Hutchison said Saturday at the Western A divisionals. “We have a few athletes who come out and compete every day. It proves yeah we have really crappy facilities, but there are people who stick with it and push through it and they can achieve higher goals.”

Stevensville coach Lori Lewis applauds Hutchison as an example of what dedication can lead to despite their situation in the town of about 2,100 people roughly 30 miles south of Missoula. State-level talent can be rare when the Yellowjackets don’t have a flight of hurdles or a pole vault at their school, Lewis said, so they rent Corvallis’ track twice a week if they’re lucky.

Lewis, a teacher in Stevensville, is part of the STARS Foundation that is trying to help develop the school’s athletic facilities for track and tennis. Hutchison has been an advocate in questioning the situation, asking how she can help and explaining the challenges.

“It’s definitely a downfall,” Lewis said. "We can’t be on a regular track every day. I’m proud of Claire with her passion of wanting to fix it. She’s striving for community support as well.

“We’re the last Class A school that has dirt. It’s embarrassing, I’m not going to lie. We do what we can, but the kids really dig in when they need to, they adjust to it and they make it work.”

Hutchison has gone from kicking up literal dust on the dirt track to leaving runners in her figurative dust. She won the 400-meter dash on the first day of divisionals Friday and followed that by winning the high jump and placing second in the 100 dash Saturday. She decided to skip the 200, her favorite race.

Hutchison ended the weekend ranked second overall in the state in the high jump, fourth in the 100 dash and 400 dash, and sixth in the 200 dash. She’s achieved that while training on a dirt track, which isn’t ideal but fits with the simile Lewis used to describe her growth during high school.

“She was like a little filly coming in as a freshman and she’s a beautiful, beautiful horse now,” Lewis said. “Strong, understands her body, understands her footwork. It’s been absolutely beautiful watching her grow. She’s very coachable and is very self-driven.”

Hutchison, who has also trained with Mountain West Track Club, heads to the state meet having posted a personal record in all four of her individual events this season, which was one of her goals. Her main goal was to break 60 seconds in the 400 dash, and she’s got that as low as 57.82.

Her four PRs also serve as the school record in each of those events. It shows the strides she’s made since first enjoying track in elementary school, beginning to compete in middle school and having her freshman season canceled because of the pandemic.

“I’m proud of myself,” Hutchison said. “This year I feel like I’ve shown I can do my best. I had an awakening moment because before I committed I was like this could be my last year of track so why not put it all out there and leave a mark. We don’t have great facilities so I just want to know how much more I can improve with a real rubber track and high-level coaches.”

Hutchison has taken the baton from recent successful Stevensville girls Ashton Lewis and Megan Pendergast. They’ve all been state placers but none have broken through with a state title.

The Yellowjackets’ last girls champion was in 2017, when Mariah Hinson won the javelin throw. Their last title on the boys side was Kellan Beller winning the javelin in 2021. A state crown on the girls side would be quite the accomplishment for the program.

“It would be huge,” said Lewis, a Stevensville native in her ninth year coaching. “Ideally, I’d love to bring home a full state title of everybody. You see all these beautiful recognitions on other people’s tracks and it’s very humbling. It’d be amazing to have a state title. I feel Claire’s definitely the one that has potential to get it.”

Hutchison heads to the state meet ranked first in Class A in the high jump, second in the 100 dash and 400 dash, and third in the 200 dash. She didn’t qualify in the 4x100 relay but is proud of the work she and three freshmen put in after Stevensville didn’t have enough sprinters last year to form a relay.

Her previous best state finishes were fourth in the 200, fourth in the 400, fifth in the 100 and 10th in the high jump. She’s not putting any added pressure on herself at the state meet Friday and Saturday in Laurel.

“It’d be absolutely insane to win,” Hutchison said. “There’s so many girls who are so good that I respect. It’s crazy to think in one event I could win. I haven’t really grasped that reality yet.

“No matter how you compete, if you do good or bad, that’s not what you are. If you have a bad race at state, that doesn’t mean that you are a bad runner. You got to state, that’s the big event. You go there and you do your best and it’s OK because you made it to state.”