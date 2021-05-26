BUTTE — The Bulldogs had a feeling they had some of the best athletes in the state this track and field season. It wasn’t until last weekend’s Western AA Divisional meet, however, that they received confirmation.
“This is one of those years where we didn't have any invitationals,” said Butte coach Arie Grey. “We had one meet where we had an opportunity to get 78 West AA teams in and so you don't really know where you were at, and then you're excited for that opportunity to get all the Western AA teams together and see where you stacked up. We knew that it was a good year leading up to divisionals and then knew that at divisionals, we had a chance and we really did a nice job.
“The boys and the girls both scored more than they were projected, which is exciting and that's really all you can ask for. So the kids came out and competed, and really proud of our seniors for just being tremendous leaders this year with it being a weird year.”
As the Bulldogs gear up for the state meet in Kalispell, they now have concrete proof — not as if it was needed — that they can expect to be near or on the podium in several events.
The Butte boys took second place and the girls were sixth at divisionals. Along with those finishes, the Bulldogs boasted some impressive individual and relay performances.
“I'm really proud of the kids,” Grey said. “They just came out after losing last spring, and came out with a little bit of a vengeance and excitement to compete, day in and day out and really set themselves up all year. But then this last past weekend, they really set themselves up to have a great opportunity ahead of them at the state track meet.”
The Bulldogs’ boys who competed in the 100 meters all had strong showings. Tanner Huff was first at 11.22. Christian Vetter took third, Zach Merrifield was fourth and Rylan Richards was eighth. To not much surprise, those four sprinters also notched a victory over second-place Missoula Sentinel in the 4 x 100 with a time of 42.66.
Huff and Merrifield were first and third in the 200. Huff, along with Colton Case, Ryan Neil and Christian Hansen, helped the 4 x 400 relay team to a first-place finish. They beat Glacier by nearly a full second.
On the girls’ side, Mollee Conlan figures to be very much in the mix for the 100. Her time of 12.79 in Kalispell last weekend earned her a first-place finish. Montana State commit Anna Trudnowski will be one of the favorites in the 300 hurdles after claiming the top spot in the West. Trudnowski will be a force in the 400 after logging a time of 59.01 at divisions which earned her second place.
The Bulldogs’ throwers will be flexing their muscles as well. Huff could see a podium finish in the javelin after his second-place throw in Kalispell. Madalynn Rhodes was third in the event last week and could also get onto the podium this weekend.
Jumpers? Butte has those, too. Trudnowski’s high jump of 5’ 3 earned her a first-place nod last week. Cameron Gurnsey and Dylan Snyder finished 1-2 in the boys high jump. Snyder also took second in the long jump. Hansen claimed the West’s top spot in both long jump and triple jump.
“What we did on last Friday and Saturday at divisionals, well I knew that they could do that,” Grey said. “You could just see that throughout the entire year, them just getting better each meet and this, like I said, you got to remember, our seniors this year are technically really just juniors because from losing last spring. And so you just knew they're going to just get a little bit better each week, and they did.”
State gets underway Thursday night in Kalispell with the pole vault, where Brennen Blume and Gavin Vetter will be competing. The rest of the events will span through Saturday.
