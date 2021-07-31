MISSOULA — In 2019, Missoula's Porter Gibbs took home gold in his age group at the United States Track and Field Junior Olympics National Meet with a winning jump of 5 feet, 1 inch.
This time around, he blasted that mark as his trajectory has kept rising.
The young high jump star cleared 6-3 at the same meet in Jacksonville, Florida, winning by just over two inches in the boys 13-14 age group. The best mark of his young career was 6-4 at a middle school meet this past spring as the incoming Missoula Big Sky freshman has already made a name for himself in the event.
His mark of 6-3 that took the gold in Florida would've tied the winning mark at the Class AA state meet that Missoula Hellgate jumper Josh Wade hit in May.
