MISSOULA — Frenchtown’s Dennis Normand knew coming into the fall that he was going to retire as the head coach of the cross country and track teams at the end of the school year.
The 59-year-old Missoula native and former Grizzly just didn’t know that he was going to have his final season canceled on him, a result of the coronavirus pandemic. That caused a sooner-than-expected ending to his coaching career, which spanned parts of five decades, featured three state titles, included the reintroduction of cross country as a sport at Frenchtown and involved a move from Class B to Class A.
“It’s still nice to kind of leave on your own terms,” Normand told 406mtsports.com after informing the school of his decision last week. “It’s been a good run. I had several kids from 20, 30 years ago share some nice comments when they found out, so that’s nice to hear. You like to think you’ve impacted kids in a positive way. I’ve enjoyed the community and the parents, too. I’ve always been blessed with so many great kids. It’s been a good ending even though it’s a weird year.”
Normand won three state championships while spending his whole 36-year career at Frenchtown from 1984-2020. The Broncs won the State B girls track title in 1991, the State B girls cross country title in 1998 and the State A boys cross country title in 2016. The Montana Coaches Association named him the coach of the year in those sports following all three titles.
Normand’s teams finished as the state runner-up six times, placed a total of 12 times and had a plethora of individual state titlists. The Broncs won 14 district championships, seven divisional crowns and had eight divisional runner-up finishes.
“The goal was always to end on a good year,” said Normand, who was a 15-time nominee for coach of the year. “I’ve had about five really good years at Frenchtown these last five years, so I kept on saying I’m going to do this. We have a lot of great young coaches at Frenchtown, so I’m comfortable in retiring. We have the people to step up, which makes it easier.”
Normand grew up in Missoula and ran track at Loyola. He walked onto the Griz track and field team with a brief stint in cross country, working his way into earning a scholarship.
After graduating, Normand started coaching at Frenchtown when he began as a student-teacher in history in the 1984-85 school year. He was a volunteer coach for track and field for one year before taking over and spending the next 35 seasons as the head coach.
Normand also started out as an assistant football coach for Tim Racicot but left after several years to start a running club in place of cross country, which had been dropped by Frenchtown and wasn’t competing in the MHSA. With the urging of several students, he got the team restored to varsity status a few years later in 1996. Both the boys and girls teams took seventh place at state, and two girls earned all-state honors in his first of 24 years as the head coach.
In his time there, Normand saw the school enrollment double from about 200 to 400 kids, he estimated, and guided his teams' transition from Class B to Class A in the 2003-04 school year. His track team exploded from about 25 athletes initially to 120 this past season, but during that same time, he also noticed the transition away from having three-sport athletes to now seeing kids specializing in one sport the full year.
"People say A’s been tougher, but I don’t know if I can say that," Normand said. "Back in the day, B was awful tough in everything. It was before everybody had five sports going, too. Everybody had football, but adding soccer and other sports changes things and takes away some kids."
Later on, Normand brought on former UM teammate and current Griz assistant track coach Paul Reneau as an assistant. They ran into each other at a doctor’s office right around the time Normand was looking for a new sprints coach, so Reneau decided to take the opportunity to join, bringing in experience that included competing at the 1984 Olympics in the 100-meter dash and the 1988 Olympics as a velodrome cyclist.
Reneau’s competitive drive and Normand’s affable nature made for a balancing effect while coaching together from 2007-13. Reneau, who moved over from coaching at Meadow Hill Middle School, coached the boys and girls sprinters for five years and took over the boys track head coach for the final two years. He got to see firsthand how much Normand enjoyed coaching, was beloved by his athletes and why he took pride in what he did as an educator and coach.
“I think it had to do with track, but I think it had more to do with the kids than anything because of the relationships that he built over the years with the kids,” said Reneau, who enjoyed the good-natured ribbing he'd get from Normand. “I tell you, he’s going to miss it because that’s just been a huge part of both cross country and the track. He’s been doing it for so long and then the teaching, that’s just icing on the cake because he gets on those kids even more and can joke with them and lets them know they better be getting it done.
“So, it’s about the relationship that Dennis has developed with those student-athletes over the years. I think that’s probably where I see the passion; track just happens to be the medium. I think the relationships is what it’s more about.”
The number of standout athletes Normand had coached is too many for him to count, although a few who immediately came to mind were state champions from the 1990s and 2000s like runners Erin Clark and Justin Taylor, and shot put, discus and javelin thrower Andrea Batt, who became an All-American at Wyoming.
More recently, Normand highlighted current senior Tyler Schmautz, who was on the 2016 cross country title-winning team, owns four school records, was looking forward to winning a title in his final spring to go out on top with his coach, and will be heading to Montana State to compete in track and cross country.
“He’s an amazing coach,” said Schmautz, who’s joked with Normand over the years about retiring when he graduated. “He really shows his love for the sport and really radiates that to even some of the people who are just there to stay in shape. He makes them care about competing well and competing for a team and for the school.
“He knows his stuff. He’s experienced it all. He was an awesome coach and always positive, even when it was a hard workout or some crazy workout that he’d come up with.”
Fellow Broncs senior Faith Rebich, a Montana track commit, echoed those thoughts, saying: “He definitely really helped me with coaching and was always pushing me to do better and giving me tips. It’s really sad I don’t get one more season with him. He’s a pretty funny guy, likes to make jokes, but when he has to be serious, he is. That’s why I liked running for him.”
Normand is looking forward to spending more time with his three sons and one daughter. He’s also excited to work on some personal projects and get in more hunting and fishing.
He isn’t sure if he’s entirely done with coaching, so maybe what now appears like the finish line may only be a refueling station.
“It’s probably the toughest decision I’ve made,” Normand said. “I’m going to miss coaching. It’s kind of scary. I hope to coach down the road somewhere. It’s just a good time to step away.”
