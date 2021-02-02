HELENA — It's been a long time since Helena High's Katelyn Hamill has actually run in a track meet. But that didn't stop her from signing her national letter of intent to compete in track and field for Montana State University Billings on Tuesday.
"I'm very excited to keep running," Hamill said Tuesday. "That's been my goal for a long time, to run collegiately and I'm really happy that I will get the chance to do that."
Of course, getting to that point wasn't easy, especially in this recruiting environment.
The NCAA has had a dead period in effect dating back to last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and while it's being lifted, Hamill was fortunate that she was able to visit MSU Billings before it began, giving her a chance to take a visit when many other recruits haven't been able to do so.
"It was like a week or so before everything got canceled," Hamill said. "I was just lucky. It made it so much easier."
Hamill got on the radar of MSU Billings due to her first two seasons running at Helena High, which included being part of a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter relay team for the Bengals at the 2019 Class AA state meet. Hamill was the leadoff runner for that team and also competes for Helena in the 100-meter dash, the 200 and the 400. She registered 10 top-6 finishes as a sophomore.
"I'm planning on focusing on sprinting," she said. "(MSUB) only takes a certain number of runners to every meet and I'm excited for that level of competition."
A running camp helped move things along and get the attention of coaches, even though she didn't get the opportunity to run track in the spring, as the spring season was canceled by the MSHA in response to COVID-19.
"It was kind of scary," Hamill said. "I have a lot of expectations too now that I missed my junior season and I want to live up to those."
As far as her running career, Hamill said it dates back to when she was 11. And even though she has spent the past three years running cross country at Helena High, she said she's a sprinter at heart.
"My focus was always on being a sprinter," Hamill said. "It's something that I've done since I was 11 years old and I have loved it ever since. It's taken a lot work — in the weight room here — and on the track but it's been worth it. I wouldn't want to do anything else."
During her sophomore year in 2019, Hammill was part of a Helena girls team that finished sixth at the state meet and with a number of competitors still having eligibility, such as Odessa Zentz and Kylie Hartnett, the Bengals should be strong again this spring.
"I'm just ready to go out and compete," Hammill said. "We have a great team and we had a great team during our last season. We have a great group of girls."
Hamill said the academics also played a key role in her decision as she wants to be an elementary teacher and will major in that at MSUB.
