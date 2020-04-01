Emily Poole

Huntley Project's Emily Poole is a two-time state champion in the discus and also has won the javelin twice. She is headed to North Dakota State.

BILLINGS — Huntley Project javelin and discus state champion Emily Poole has signed to continue her career at North Dakota State University.

The official Huntley Project High School Twitter account tweeted congratulations to Poole Wednesday night.

Poole is a two-time reigning Class B champion in the javelin. She threw 133-6 as a junior to win her first title and repeated last season with a throw of 140-11. She placed fifth as a freshman in 2017 when her sister, Hailey, won the event.

Poole also won the discus title the past two seasons, throwing 125-08 last year and 118-09 as a junior. She was runner-up to Hailey as a freshman.

In the shot put, she was fourth in 2019 and third the previous season.

Poole also was all-state in volleyball for the Class B champion Red Devils and first-team all-conference in basketball.

