BUTTE — As is the goal during the high school track and field season, the Panthers are peaking at the right time.
After strong showings at the District 5B and Southern B meets, Jefferson’s athletes are likely to have several podium finishes during Friday and Saturday’s Class B state meet in Laurel.
“We want to be top-3 as a team, and I think that'd be a really, really cool thing to do coming after not being able to compete last year,” said Braden Morris, who helped the Panthers’ boys to second-place finishes at both districts and divisionals. “So everybody does their best and I think we got a pretty good shot at it.
Morris, who also plays quarterback for Jefferson, will compete in the 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles, javelin and triple jump. His 152’ 5 javelin throw secured a first-place finish at the divisional meet by nearly 10 feet. He took fourth in triple jump at divisionals and first at the district meet. Morris was also first in the 110 and 300 hurdles at the 5B meet, and took second in both events at divisionals.
The Panthers’ QB will be teaming up with Dylan Root, Michael Emter and Joey Visser in the 4 x 100, and they will be one of the favorites. They took first at the Southern B meet with a time of 44.51, but will have to contend with Missoula Loyola, which posted a time of 44.15 at the Western B meet.
Visser, the anchor of the boys’ 4 x 100 will also compete in a number of individual events at state. He appears to be the favorite in the 100. Visser’s first-place Southern B Divisional time of 11.30 was a smidge better than Loyola’s Ridger Palma, who won the Western B at 11.38. Visser’s time was more than a half-second better than Northern B champ, Gavin Mills, of Fairfield.
Visser will also be competing in the 200, 300 hurdles and long jump. Now a junior, as a freshman he took sixth in the 300 hurdles and so Visser deduces that it is probably his best event.
“I would say that's my main one, for sure,” Visser said. “Just because freshman year, that was the one that I competed the best in and now as I get older, I'm getting better. So I'd say for sure, that's probably my best event.”
Wade Rykal notched first-place throws in the shot put during both divisionals and districts. His throw of 50’ 8.75 at the Southern B meet beat out both Western and Northern B’s best shot putters at their respective divisional meets.
On the girls side, keep an eye on Emma McCauley. Her triple jump of 33’ 5.25 at divisionals brought home another first-place finish for the Panthers. She and Malta’s Erica Smith (34’ 0.25 at Northern B Divisional) will be the favorites at state. McCauley also grabbed a second-place finish in the pole vault at districts.
Jefferson’s 4 x 400 relay team of Clare Ronayne, Hailee Stiles, MacKenzie Layng and Grace Alexander edged Columbus for the Southern B title. Their divisional time of 4.26.56 will need to improve to stack up against the likes of Wolf Point, Choteau, Fairfield and Bigfork, however. Bigfork appears to be the heavy favorite after logging a time of 4.16.30 at the Western B meet. Ronayne, Stiles, Layng and Alexander will be competing in some individual events as well.
Also throwing for the Panthers at state is Kai Taylor in the discus and shot put. She placed fourth and eighth, respectively, in those events at divisionals.
The state meet in Laurel takes place Friday and Saturday, and the Panthers’ bus will depart Thursday at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.