BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced in an email on Wednesday that Jenny Trollope has resigned as track and field coach at Billings Skyview.
"Jen has done an outstanding job throughout her time as the track coach. She worked extremely hard to promote participation and keep kids in the program. She has had great relationships with her staff and student-athletes, which has led to great success each and every year," wrote School District 2 Director of Athletics and Activities Mark Wahl in the email. "Jen will remain as a teacher and coach at Castle Rock Middle School. We wish her all the best."
Trollope was announced as Skyview's track and field coach on March 15, 2016.
With Trollope's resignation, the track and field head coach position is open at Skyview and Billings Public Schools will begin to advertise for the job.
