MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate senior Hunter Preston and Helena High sophomore Aayden Simmons looked at each other and without hesitation shouted “6-6” Saturday at Missoula County Stadium.

Preston and Simmons, who entered the day in a three-way tie for the state’s top high jump at 6-foot-4, were the final two competitors standing at the MCPS Invite. They had cleared 6-2 and 6-4 to outlast Missoula Big Sky sophomore Porter Gibbs, who was the third person in the tie but was dealing with an ankle injury to his plant foot.

The close to the event, which began with 35 competitors, drew in a crowd as the stakes felt raised in what was potentially a preview of the Class AA state championships in May. Simmons cleared the bar on his first jump after they both opted to surpass 6-5 and go straight to 6-6. Preston missed all three jumps but still came away all smiles because he’s finally healthy to once again do the sport he loves.

“It’s my last year and I just wanted to have one final year to show what I’m worth,” he said. “I knew taking off last year was a little heartbreaking on my behalf because I do love the sport. Taking that year off did hurt. Me coming back to it really built a fire back underneath me.”

Preston is jumping for joy at the chance to be back competing in the high jump after essentially three years away from live competition. He had started the event in fifth grade because his friends were doing it, he said, but couldn’t even clear the minimum height of 3-2.

He kept working on it and cleared 5-10 by the eighth grade, he said. Then the pandemic wiped out what would’ve been his freshman season for track and field, halting him in his tracks. But he was eager to return for his sophomore season.

However, a concussion in basketball threw off his equilibrium, he said, and overcompensating on his high jumps led to back and hip problems his sophomore spring, he noted. He went through practices but competed in meets only twice that season.

Those lingering injuries led him to not return for track and field last year, he said. He wasn’t sure if he’d feel well enough this year, but he felt healed up as the season approached. He returned and blew past his previous best jump of 5-10 with a 6-4 in his first meet of the season.

“I can’t believe it at all,” he said of his success. “The first meet, me jumping 6-4, I almost cried. I was not expecting that whatsoever. I just never expected myself to get to where I am right now, especially after taking a year off.

“Going from 6-foot in practice, plateauing there for a year and taking a year off, I didn’t expect to go much higher. All I genuinely wanted was 6-2. Once I got 6-4, I knew I was going for the sky. I had to reset my goals for sure.”

Preston first jumps out at competitions for his brightly colored jacket featuring cartoon characters, which brings back nostalgia of his childhood. When he took off the jacket for each high jump attempt, he captured the attention of onlookers as he seemed to effortlessly float over the bar.

Hellgate high jump coach Ron Jones sees Preston as a quick learner with natural talent. He wants his pupil to clean up details like making sure to maintain his speed on his approach, to “jump out of his pelvis” and then have his back parallel to the bar as he flops over.

Preston knocked off the bar with his shoulders on his first attempt at 6-6 Saturday. After Simmons cleared the bar, Preston then liked his second jump the best but knocked off the bar with the back of his thighs. He didn’t like his footwork on the third jump and dismantled the bar with his lower back.

“He’s fortunate enough to have some vertical lift,” Jones said. "He can reach up and grab the ball off of the rim, but he just hasn’t been around to know where the arms and legs and stuff go. That’s what we’re working on and a few little things on his approach.

“It can be paralysis by analysis, so I don’t want to get too deep with him to where he overthinks what he’s doing. I’m proud of him. His teammates really enjoy watching him. He never steps out to where it’s ‘look at me.’ He’s just one of the guys, so I really appreciate that.”

Boys results

Hamilton was the lone area boys team with wins in multiple events at the MCPS Invite. The Broncs also had the only boys athlete to win more than one event.

Hamilton junior Andrew Burrows won the shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 4 inches. He took first in the discus with a throw of 159 feet, 9 inches. Sophomore Evan Bennett captured the 800 run in 1:56.87, freshman Taylor Doleac won the 3200 run in 9:54.79 and junior Taylor Searle won the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 7 inches.

Sentinel won the 4x100 relay with a team of Adam Jones, Karsen Beitz, Brady Kolendich and Hudson Lembke.

Frenchtown senior Carter White leaped to first in the triple jump at 41 feet, 11 inches.

Seeley-Swan senior Owen Hoag won the 200 dash in 22.11 seconds.

Corvallis junior Levi Reynoso won the javelin with a throw of 183 feet.

Kalispell Flathead junior Brody Thornsberry won the long jump at 21 feet, 6 inches.

Columbia Falls junior Malaki Simpson won the 100 dash in 11.05 seconds.

Girls results

Sentinel was the only area girls team to win more than two events at the MCPS Invite.

Spartans senior Ruby Lorenz captured the 800 run in 2:23.41, while fellow senior Malia Bradford placed first in the 1600 run in 5:23.63. Junior Ava Kellenberg won the long jump at 17 feet, 4.5 inches, while fellow junior Emily McElmurry won the triple jump at 38 feet, 1 inch.

Corvallis had two winners as junior Olivia Lewis raced to first in the 300 hurdles in 45.75 seconds and fellow junior Alanna Auch won the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 9 inches.

Hellgate sophomore Jamison Molloy won the 3200 run in 11:41.39.

Frenchtown junior Sadie Smith won the shot put with a throw of 40 feet.

Hellgate senior Hannah Moses, Frenchtown senior Charlie Ham and Hamilton senior Chesnee Lawerence all reached 11 feet in the pole vault to tie.

Kalispell Flathead won the 4x400 relay with a team of Peyton Walker, Alivia Rinehart, Bailey Wride and Mauraia Nigon.

Whitefish junior Brooke Zetooney won the 200 dash in 25.99 seconds.