HELENA — One final chance to lock herself into next week’s state tournament on height was all Helena Capital senior pole vaulter Carlee Foster had on Friday at the Western AA Divisional Track and Field meet.

Facing the minimum qualifying standard of 10 feet, Foster failed to clear the crossbar twice.

She stared down what could’ve been the final vault of her high school career, then cleared it, much to the delight of her teammates, and even some of her competitors.

“It was make it or don’t,” Foster said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

Foster said that, for the past three years, she had been holding the pole wrong, effectively working against herself as she attempted to climb through the heights.

Something clicked about two weeks ago, Foster said, allowing her to tie a then-personal record of 9-feet, 6-inches at the crosstown dual.

Now a first time state qualifier, Foster doesn’t have any expectations. She’s just excited for the experience.

“I think it’ll be fun, and no matter what happens, I’m just happy I made it,” Foster said, smiling. “I’m just glad I get to say, ‘I made it to state.’ I’m really excited about it.”

Foster’s story is what makes divisionals so intriguing.

For some, it’s a last-chance meet.

For others, like Kalispell Flathead freshman William Hollensteiner, it’s an opportunity to build upon an already impressive season, and for a select group, the meet provides a golden opportunity to own a pretty cool record.

Hollensteiner, who entered Friday pre-qualified in the 400-meter dash and high jump, added long jump to his list of qualifications, clearing the necessary 21 feet on Friday only moments after finishing fourth in the high jump (6 feet).

“I felt really good today,” Hollensteiner said. “I just got done with the high jump, so I started really warm. Got my mark straight on and had a really good landing, which I’ve been working on.”

On the track, at least two Western AA Divisional meet records fell.

Kalispell Glacier’s 4x100 relay team, propelled by a blazing anchor leg from junior Kash Goicoechea, won the event with a time of 42.17 seconds, nearly one-tenth faster than the previous meet record of 42.26 seconds established in 2017 by the Wolfpack.

Western AA Track and Field Divisionals are underway at Vigilante Stadium



Kalispell Glacier wins the boys 4x100 relay with a time of 42.17 seconds



Unofficially, that’s a new divisional meet record, beating Glacier’s time of 42.26 seconds in 2017#mtscores pic.twitter.com/3keO8Zii4H — Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) May 19, 2023

“That’s awesome,” Goicoechea said. “We’ve been working towards it – trying to get better and better each time – and it’s just awesome to see it pay off.”

Individually, Helena High senior Henry Ballinger broke a 10-year-old meet record previously held by Flathead’s Zach Perrin in the 800-meter run.

Ballinger found another gear on lap two, pulling away from his competition to establish the new fastest time of one minute, 54.23 seconds, beating the previous mark by about three-tenths of a second.

Helena High’s Henry Ballinger records a 1:54.24 in the 800-meter run



Unofficially, that’s a new Western AA Divisional meet record, breaking Zach Perrin’s (Flathead) time of 1:54.56 set in 2013#mtscores pic.twitter.com/yWysakBnP7 — Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) May 19, 2023

“We [started out] pretty slow – sometimes races start faster than that,” Ballinger said, referring to the pace. “I just took the lead and went on autopilot…

“It’s really awesome [to break the record]. I wouldn’t have done it without my coaches or my awesome teammates. The kids in this state are so competitive right now that every meet is a constant battle. If the other kids weren’t so good, I wouldn’t have gotten [the meet record], for sure.”

Before Friday, Missoula Big Sky senior Natalie Ellis hadn’t thrown a javelin longer than 115 feet, 6 inches.

She accomplished that at the Gage Rice City Meet last Thursday, and clearly something clicked, because Ellis reset that PR in a big way at divisionals.

First, her throw that cleared 120 feet drew cheers from Big Sky fans and her relatives looking on.

Ellis backed that up with a throw of 127 feet, 6 inches, one that elicited even bigger cheers from the crowd, and was good enough to earn a first-place medal.

Big Sky’s Natalie Ellis PRs “by a lot” with this javelin throw of 127 feet, 6 inches



She’ll help represent the Eagles at state #mtscores pic.twitter.com/bgQFw4wK1U — Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) May 19, 2023

“I feel like it was just the footwork,” Ellis said. “I’ve been working on trying to make my footwork smoother and have more of a dramatic increase at the finish, as well as a good use of the left arm. I feel like it just clicked…

“I don’t know how to feel right now. It’s such a shock, but I came in expecting to put my best out there. Knowing that I’m going to state – this is a practice run for state – and that was a great way to finish.”

Other notable results from Friday:

Missoula Hellgate’s Alex Shields won the boys shot put with a distance of 53 feet, 9.5 inches.

Missoula Sentinel’s Ava Kellenberg won the girls long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 5.5 inches.

Big Sky’s Alex Fuchs qualified for state in the girls pole vault with a height of 10 feet. She finished third in the event, behind Helena High’s Annika Nehring (11-3.5) and Hellgate’s Hannah Moses (10-6), on Friday.

Helena Capital’s Matthew Moreni won the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.06 seconds.

Helena High’s Hazel Bishop (2:23.74), Hellgate’s Rose Wiltse (2:22.93), Flathead’s Mikenna Conan (2:23.42) and Stella Diaz (2:23.98) all qualified for state in the girls 800-meter run.

Saturday’s Western AA Divisional meet schedule includes finals in the 100- and 110-meter hurdles, 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, 1600-meter run and 4x400 relay.

Girls high jump, boys triple jump, girls discus, girls triple jump and boys discus will also take place on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Track events start at 11:30 a.m.