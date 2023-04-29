BILLINGS — Even for as accomplished of an athlete as Billings Senior track and field athlete Torie Jamieson is, she sometimes questions how good she can be.

Case in point — the defending Class AA girls discus throw state champion, when asked to describe what a "perfect throw" looks and feels like to her, said that a toss that goes that way usually doesn't feel immediately exceptional.

Instead, the junior is often caught by surprise in the best of ways.

"The perfect throw, especially this season, is the throw that you throw and it just doesn't feel like it's going to go very far," Jamieson said. "I throw it, and then I look at my coach and I'm like, 'That did not go very far.'

"And then they announce the number, and it's like a (personal record) or close. ... And that's just a really good feeling."

That astute attention to detail is a product of Jamieson's sports background (which includes karate and wrestling in addition to throwing events she's in for the Broncs) where a focus on the technique is a vital part of success. Every moment, every minute movement and every angle in each sport she plays often makes the difference between winning and losing.

And going by that logic, the meticulous Jamieson is well in-sync with her routines right now as the No. 1-ranked (as of Saturday) girl in the discus in all of Montana.

Jamieson, who already held the state's top mark in the event entering the week, improved upon her standing Wednesday as she had a 130-foot, 8-inch toss in a dual meet at Butte, helping put her in strong position to potentially repeat at next month's Class AA-B state meet in Butte.

Knowing that she's the person who everyone else in Class AA is chasing at the moment, Jamieson hasn't wavered in her approach from years' past. The focal points are still to get the details down, keep her throws long and peak late.

"I just had the goal to win state (last year), and it's the same thing this year," Jamieson said. "I know there's pressure coming back trying to defend that state title, but it's just going out and throwing and trying to stay consistent, and that's just what's going to do it."

Jamieson compared her spinning wind-up before launching a discus to "like a dance," and with her coordination and ability to sense her movements at a top level, it's easy to see the similarities when she throws. Those skills, however, were learned elsewhere well before she stepped into a discus ring.

Karate was one of Jamieson's first loves as she started the martial art when she was six years old and continued on in practicing it until a few years ago, picking up plenty of medals and accolades (including at the annual Big Sky State Games) along the way.

Then, when the Montana High School Association began holding a sanctioned girls wrestling season and state championship in her first year of high school in 2020-21, Jamieson found a new mat in a different sport and has thrived so far, capturing third place at 185 pounds in February's state tourney to help Senior snag Montana's first-ever Class AA girls wrestling state title.

Jamieson's drive extends beyond the practice fields and gyms, as well. Senior girls track coach Jerry Weik said that he recalled Jamieson being upset for some time lately over her recently-received ACT test results. That result, Weik said, was a composite 34 out of 36 — a score that ranks in the 99th percentile of all test takers and is well-above the national composite average of 20.3.

"That's how driven for perfection she is," Weik said. "Whether it's in academics, whether it's in wrestling, whether it's in track, she's just driven and she's just going to work and work and work to get anywhere and everywhere she needs to go. And she'll get anywhere she wants to go just because of that work ethic."

A competitive environment that brings out the best in all of Senior's throwers helps Jamieson and the rest of the group thrive, too. In fact, Jamieson is one of four Broncs that currently rank in the top 10 in Class AA in the discus, while her closest competition as of this writing, Abby Thompson (at 116-10), is a teammate.

Senior boys and girls throws coach Brandon Quesenberry (an accomplished thrower himself, having won a shot put state championship at Billings West in 2007) has a lot to do with that well-rounded strength in Broncs' throwing events, both Jamieson and Weik said, and the results and distances speak for themselves in showing how that guidance and nitpickiness of every attempt molds those who work at it into better throwers.

It fits right into what Jamieson wants out of her time in the discus ring. And in the pursuit of the perfect throw, she's got the tools in her arsenal (and those behind her driving her) to get it.

"We really, really want to see each other succeed," Jamieson said of Senior's throwers. "We're always there; if we see something, we say something. We're always reiterating things that our coaches say to us to each other, and I really think that's what's helped Senior High throw as well as we are right now."