LAUREL — Five individuals and three state-champion boys track and field teams will be inducted into the Laurel High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 24 at the Laurel Sports Complex.
The induction ceremony is set to begin around 10:45 a.m. and will be followed by Laurel Senior Athlete Appreciation event at approximately 10:55 a.m.
A track meet will also be going on in the background at the Laurel Sports Complex.
The individual inductees into the hall include: state championship-winning track and basketball coach Tom Wilson; state track champion Robert "Mike" Wood; state track champion Connie Kellison Cole; exceptional achievements in Fine Arts recipient Lysa Fox and service award winner Richard Helterbran.
The school's state-champion boys track teams from 1978, 1979 and 1980 will also be inducted.
Organizers are asking that any member of those title teams, along with their families, should be at the Laurel Sports Complex by 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.