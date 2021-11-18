BILLINGS — Laurel javelin and discus thrower Bailey Graves has signed a letter of intent to join the track and field program at Colorado State University Pueblo.
Bailey won the Midland Roundtable Top 10 in the javelin, where she threw a personal-record of 121 feet, 11 inches, and she also won the Eastern A Divisional, where she also set the meet record (117-6).
She finished third at the Class A state meet.
Bailey’s PR in the discus is 125’. She placed fourth at the Top 10 and fifth at state, where she helped the Locomotives win the Class A team title.
CSU-Pueblo is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
