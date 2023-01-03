BILLINGS — Laurel senior Kaiya Graves has signed to throw the discus, javelin and shot put at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, Locomotives girls track coach Brandi Fox announced Tuesday.
Graves placed third at the Class A state meet in the discus last season and was also the Eastern A champion. She finished 15th at state in the shot put.
“Kaiya is a technician when it comes to the discus ring,” Locomotives discus coach, and Kaiya’s mother, Wendi Graves, was quoted as saying in a Laurel school press release. “She works very hard to make sure that each part of the throw is correct. She puts in a lot of time in the weight room and in the ring during the off season. It will be exciting to see what she can do her senior year.
Graves’ personal bests are 122 feet, 1 inch in the discus; 102-10 for the javelin and 32-11 for the shot.
“Kaiya is a very athletic and intelligent athlete who excels in all areas of athletics and academics,” Laurel shot coach Chris Smith was quoted as saying. “In the three short years I’ve gotten the opportunity to coach Kaiya in the shot put, I’ve seen steady improvement with her speed and power. Kaiya is an extremely coachable athlete and it brings a level of competitiveness to the field events on a daily basis. I am looking forward to one more season coaching Kaiya Graves.”
Colorado Mesa is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.