Billings Skyview’s Ave Roberts and Billings West’s Taylee Chirrick race side by side in the 200-meter dash during the Eastern AA Divisional track and field meet at Billings West High School on Saturday.
BILLINGS — The girls sprinting events at next week’s Class AA state track and field meet will be appointment viewing.
Billings West junior Jaeden Wolff, who has the state’s fastest girls 100-meter dash time (12.26 seconds) and fourth-fastest 200 time (25.85), will make a full return from a quadriceps injury that has bugged her for weeks. Racing Wolff will be Helena junior Odessa Zentz, who is second among Montana girls in the 100 (12.40) and first in the 200 (25.61).
A couple of Billings sprinters added their names to the conversation with their performances at this weekend’s Eastern AA Divisional meet at West.
West freshman Taylee Chirrick won the 200 and 400 on Saturday and helped the Golden Bears win the girls 400-meter relay a day earlier. She finished second in the 100 by 0.02 seconds to Billings Skyview sophomore Ave Roberts, who finished 0.07 seconds behind Chirrick in the 200.
Chirrick set personal records in the 100 and 200, giving her confidence that she can contend with her older opponents next week at the State AA meet in Missoula.
“It’ll be exciting,” Chirrick said. The competition “will make everyone better.”
In Saturday’s 200 finals, Chirrick broke 26 seconds for the first time with a 25.98, good for eighth among state girls 200 runners.
“My goal has been to get in the 25s, so it’s nice,” Chirrick said. “I had high expectations and goals for myself, so it’s where I want to be. Just keep getting better and pushing myself.”
The freshman ran the 400 shortly before the 200. She was worried the short break might slow her down in the 200.
“I think it helped,” Chirrick said after the 200. “It probably helped my stride, or something like that.”
Chirrick’s PR of 58.16 in the 400 is third in the state and second in Class AA behind Zentz’s 57.33.
Roberts was right behind Chirrick in the 200, crossing the finish line in a personal-best 26.05. Roberts’ PR 12.68 in the 100 is tied for sixth-fastest in the state and third in Class AA behind Wolff and Zentz.
Chirrick helped the West girls finish second in the Eastern AA team standings with a score of 136.5, 18 behind Bozeman. The Golden Bears rolled to the boys team title at 135.5, more than 50 ahead of second-place Bozeman.
DeVries eyes 2 titles
West senior Ryan DeVries is trying to end his career as a state champion. He’s confident he’ll leave next week’s State AA meet with two first-place finishes.
The 110-meter hurdles is DeVries’ to lose, especially after breaking 15 seconds for the first time in his career with a 14.98 Friday in the preliminaries. He’s the third-fastest 110 boys hurdler in the state and No. 1 in Class AA, 0.30 seconds ahead of No. 2 (Sentinel junior Zac Crews).
“It felt great,” DeVries said of the 14.98. “I did it the week before I thought I was going to do it, so it was nice.”
DeVries’ ran a pedestrian (for him) 15.46 in the 110 finals on Saturday, but it was enough to win, and he expects to at least threaten his PR next week.
“I visualize all of my runs before I try to run them,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about this one for a minute, so the first one (on Friday), I just wanted to come out and make a statement.”
The more interesting State AA event for DeVries is the 300 hurdles. He won it on Friday with a PR 40.55, but it’s only No. 6 in the state and No. 3 in Class AA. Kalispell Glacier junior Caleb Bernhardt (40.21) and Sentinel junior Drew Klumph (40.43) are ahead of him.
“I’m older than them. I’ve run it more times than them,” DeVries said. “I think it’s going to come down to experience, and I just think when I’m side by side, I’m not going to lose to them.”
Palm vaults to No. 1
Billings Senior’s Caden Palm didn’t merely set a PR in the pole vault on Friday at the Eastern AA. The senior moved up to No. 1 in the state.
Palm’s mark of 15 feet surpassed his previous best by 10 inches. The next-highest height among Montana boys pole vaulters is 14 feet, nine inches, set by Missoula Big Sky senior Josh Smalley on Saturday at the Western AA Divisional.
“It felt really good knowing that I could do that,” Palm said. “I’ve been pushing that all year. I’ve been mostly just jumping 14 and struggling to get any higher than that, but I knew I could do it.”
Palm also competes in the long jump but finished 30th in that event Saturday, so pole vault will be his sole focus next week in Missoula. He didn’t qualify for state in 2018 or 2019, so he’ll be going for his first state title (the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19).
“I know I can go higher,” Palm said. “I know if I can compete to my full potential, I’ll go high enough to win.”
Other Saturday winners
Chirrick and Roberts weren’t the only athletes who set PRs in Eastern AA finals victories on Saturday.
The others to do it were Great Falls sophomore Reed Harris (11.14 in boys 100), Bozeman Gallatin junior Nikolas Udstuen (51.42 in boys 400), Great Falls freshman Ryan Harrington (4:32.78 in boys 1,600) and Belgrade senior Tyler Gordon (42 feet, 3 inches in the triple jump).
West junior Hailey Coey won the girls 100 hurdles (16.07) and triple jump (34-05), Belgrade junior Evan Major won the boys 200 (22.44), Bozeman senior Ellie Hull won the girls 1,600 (5:12.88), Senior senior Cooper Hickey won the boys discus (139-03), Skyview junior Alison Jenkins won the girls discus (108-06), West senior Emma Zimmerman won the girls pole vault (11-09), Bozeman senior Elijah Eckles won the boys high jump (5-10), Senior won the boys 1,600 relay (3:30.77) and Gallatin won the girls 1,600 relay (4:09.33).
