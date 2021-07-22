LEWISTOWN — Lewistown's Kylie Zimmer, the Class A state champion in the shot put and Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet record holder in the discus, has signed a letter of intent to compete for Wichita State.
The family informed 406mtsports.com of Zimmer's decision Thursday night. At Wichita State, she'll join her sister Anna, a sophomore shot putter.
Kylie Zimmer won the state shot put title with a toss of 43-8.5 in May. She finished second in the shot and discus as a sophomore in 2019.
Zimmer's discus toss of 145-6 in early May in Laurel was her personal best by an inch and established a Lewistown school record. She also played basketball for the Golden Eagles.
