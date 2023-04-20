CORVALLIS — Olivia Lewis was just finding her footing at the Sapphire Twilight Invitational last season as she worked back from an injury.

The Corvallis junior entered this year’s rendition of the event Thursday already well into her stride on the track. She has the best time in any classification in Montana in the girls 300-meter hurdles and the best time in Class A in the girls 100 hurdles.

That bodes well for her season outlook because she overcame those injuries last year to win the 400 dash and place second in both hurdle events at the State A championships. She had been third in both hurdles as a freshman.

“I was really excited this year because last year I got a rough start because of the weather and because I got an injury,” Lewis said. “I had strained my quad, so this meet was my first real meet last year. Coming into it, I was actually a little nervous that I was going to get hurt again.

“We’ve been doing so much rehab with my athletic trainer and all this winter training that I’ve felt a lot better, more stronger, more confident going into this season than I was last year. Also a lot more experienced, smarter. The start of the season, I was able to hit the ground running.”

Lewis wrote down a list of goals for herself before the season started. She looked at the list again Wednesday night as she was getting excited for her favorite meet of the season, which started at 4:30 p.m. and ended around 10 p.m. under the stars of the Montana nighttime sky.

One of her goals is to break a record this year, whether that’s a school, meet or state record. She’s currently third in Corvallis girls track history in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and she’s sixth in the 400 dash, according to Athletic.net.

Another goal is to run a sub-45 in the 300 hurdles, which she did last year at 44.97 seconds. This spring, Lewis leads the entire state in the 300 hurdles at 45.75, which is 1.28 seconds faster than the No. 2 time in any classification. It’s also 1.63 seconds faster than the No. 2 time in Class A, which is held by Whitefish junior Hailey Ells.

Lewis also wants to run a sub-59 in the 400 dash after hitting a personal record of 59.01 seconds last year to win the State A title. She ran the 400 for the first time this season on Thursday and won the event in 59.39 seconds, which is the top time in the entire state.

A more wide-open goal is to continue lowering her times so she’s in the best spot for success when the state meet approaches. She leads Class A in the 100 hurdles at 15.7 seconds, which is 0.7 seconds faster than the closest competitor, Havre junior Ayanna Jarvis. She also runs on the 4x400 relay team that has the fastest Class A time at 4:12.37.

“Thinking back to last year, state was such a big thing for me as a sophomore to just compete at that level,” she said. “It felt like I was a senior as a sophomore. It was a lot for me to handle.

"This year, I view it differently. I’m friends with a lot of the girls I’m competing with. As I was a freshman and sophomore, I really wanted to beat the other people around me. Now that I’m comfortable with where I’m at and I have these times, I’m kind of just working on bettering my times instead of beating people.”

Lewis’ other goal she wrote down was to get on the radar of college track coaches. She also plays volleyball and basketball but wants to run track at the next level.

That makes this junior season of utmost importance, Corvallis head coach Spencer Huls said, because sometimes the spring of an athlete’s senior year could be too late to get noticed. Lewis said she’s already gone to a camp at Montana State.

She comes from a family of track and field athletes, all of whom competed for Corvallis before going on to Carroll College. Her sister Jessica Lewis made NAIA nationals in the hammer throw. Her brother Tieson Lewis was a sprinter like she is. Her other sister Madison Lewis won the State A shot put title last year and broke the school record in the event, which had stood since 1974.

“I remember watching them growing up and wanting to be like them,” Olivia said. “I didn’t think I’d be as good as them. Now that I’m kind of in their shoes, it’s so exciting. I sometimes realize, ‘Wait, I’m doing what my siblings did.’ I look up to them because it’s such a big part of their lives.

“I also think our program here, we take it seriously. We’ve had the same coaches for so many years. If you go to Corvallis, you do track. I just love how our school values it.”

Record-breaking Burrows

Hamilton junior Andrew Burrows broke the school record and the meet record in the shot put Thursday with a distance of 56 feet, 8 inches, which is the top mark in the state regardless of classification.

He had tied the school record at 56-01.5 on March 31 at the Corvallis Impromptu Invite. That mark had stood since 2019, when Jacob Campbell hit that distance.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I really wanted to break it because I have the discus record as well. It also means a lot because it’s been a rough few weeks because I’ve been changing up new stuff in my form, a different release. I’m happy to finally see some big results.”

Burrows had set the school record in the discus at 166 feet, 9 inches when he placed first at the State A championships last spring. His best throw this year is 165-04, the top in Class A, as he’s tweaked his form. By the end of the season, he wants to hit 180 in the discus and 58 in the shot put.

He’s hoping his marks this season will bring in more college opportunities for track, which he’s leaning toward over football right now, he said. He plays left tackle and defensive end on the gridiron and said that Montana State is recruiting him for football.

“I was feeing really good today,” Burrows said of his record-breaking shot put on his second attempt. “I had a lot of good adrenaline, wasn’t really nervous at all. I just connected all the dots in that one throw. It felt really good.”

Honoring Sims

Corvallis honored the late Jesse Sims, a former Blue Devils athlete and Montana Grizzlies football player, with the event-closing 4x400 relays at the Sapphire Twilight Invitational.

The winning boys and girls relay teams in the “Jesse Sims Memorial 1600 relay” receive a traveling trophy in the shape of the state of Montana. The number 37, which Sims donned at UM when he was given the legacy jersey, is prominently featured on the plaque.

Corvallis started the tradition last spring, the first Invitational since the death of Sims in late May 2021. Dillon swept both relays last year.

“Jesse always put the needs of his team before his own, even when it meant sacrificing individual accolades,” a page dedicated to Sims in the Invitational program read. “The 1600-meter relay is the most shining example of this team-first mentality. Frequently, Jesse would have to leave the shot put or discus ring, where he was ranked at the top of the state, to run in the relay, and then after running a sub-53-second leg, would return to the throws to do the best he could.

“This was not ideal for Jesse's chances in those individual events, but he willingly and enthusiastically continued to prioritize his team by running the relay. This attitude led the Blue Devils to the 2015 Class A state championship, where Jesse and his teammates placed second in the relay, and Jesse went on to place second in the discus and become the state champion in the shot put.”