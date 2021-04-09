Carter Bartz

Livingston's Carter Bartz competes in the pole vault Friday at the Park High Livingston meet in Livingston.

 DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com

LIVINGSTON — A school boys pole vault record that is more than 50 years old was broken by Livingston junior Carter Bartz on Friday at the Park High Livingston track and field meet.

Bartz's mark of 13 feet, 3 inches surpassed the previous Park boys pole vault record of 13-1.5, set by Mark Klepich in 1967, according to photographer Dean Hendrickson and Livingston coach Megan Burns.

Bartz's previous personal-best vault was 12 feet, and the second-best mark in the event Friday was 8-6 by Miles City senior Anthony Ray. It was Bartz's first meet of the 2021 season (the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19).

Tags

Load comments