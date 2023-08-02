Lon Carter has spent 62 years in coaching, most of them with at Capital High School in Helena.

This spring, it was announced that Carter was elected into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame after a long and illustrious career.

Then, Carter added another achievement to his career resume, as he coached the Capital boys track team to a co-state championship in Class AA. It was the second state title of his career, but maybe not the last as Carter confirmed with 406mtsports.com and the Independent Record that he would return as the CHS boys head coach in 2023.

So when Carter went the MCA Convention last week in Great Falls, not only was he inducted into the MCA Hall of Fame, he was also named The Coach of the Year for Class AA boys track and field.

"It's a tremendous honor to be included with that group of people," Carter said. "The people going into that Hall of Fame are the best of the best. And so to be part of that, is pretty special."

Yet, Carter, who has spent many years as an assistant coach, was quick to give credit to all of his assistant coaches.

"I want to make sure that I represent a whole bunch of assistant coaches who were a part of this for a long, long time," he said. "They're the ones that help keep this thing going. They put it together and helped keep people interested in track."

Carter was the first head boys basketball coach for the Bruins. He also played a vital role in the strength and conditioning program, which he directed for decades before his son, Lee Carter, took over the program.

"That weightlifting program is the lifeblood of our school," Lon said. "We can talk about everybody's program and my program or whatever. But weightlifting gets (the kids) ready for any program and gives them a chance to become a good athlete. So I'm pretty proud of the time that I was there and I'm very proud of the fact that my son has taken it over and he's taken it to obviously, bigger and better heights than I ever could."

Carter will be remembered for his tremendous influence and impact on Capital High athletics, but the final chapter of his legacy isn't quite finished, not with at least another season of high school track to look forward to.

"Oh, I think I'm going to (coach) next year," Carter said. "But the time is coming. I think there are some awfully, awfully good track and field athletes coming and next year, with the kids we have coming back, I'm pretty optimistic."

Overall Carter's coaching career spans 62 years. He has coached for Helena Public Schools for 54 years, including 50 at Capital with 21 as the head boys track coach.

In addition to Carter, there was a heavy Helena-area presence at the the annual Montana Coaches Association clinic last week as four other local coaches were honored as the top coach in their sport/classification for the 2022-23 high school sports season.

The Bruins put together a memorable season on the gridiron led by head coach Kyle Mihelish who was named to the top head coach in Class AA football for the 2022 season after leading Capital to a 12-0 record and the school's first state football championship since 2011.

Mihelish was also selected to the be the head coach of the West squad in the Montana East-West Shrine Game, which ultimately wound up with West winning the game handily.

It was the first state championship victory as a head coach for Mihelish, who was a former Montana Western standout and the Bruins head coach since the 2015 season. He's been an assistant with the program since 2005.

Another Capital head coach that took home his first state championship trophy this past school year is head golf coach Casey Lyndes. Lyndes led the boys golf team to a state championship, also in the fall of 2022.

The Bruins put together a resounding win at the Green Meadow Country Club in Helena last October and had three all-state finishers. Lyndes has been the head coach at CHS for four seasons. In three of those, the Capital boys have taken home hardware with two third-place finishes, before taking first in 2022.

However, the Capital coaches weren't the only ones honored. Helena High's Jesse Zentz won the Class AA Girls Track Coach of the Year Award for the second straight year after the Bengal girls were able to win their second consecutive state title in Butte last May.

While the Bengal girls went back-to-back, the Jefferson boys completed a 3-peat, which earned Sarah Layng the Coach of the Year award for Class B boys track and field.