BILLINGS — The 34th Annual Midland Roundtable Top 10 Track and Field Meet is set for Tuesday at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Field events will begin at 3:30 p.m. and running events start at 4 p.m. The sponsor of the meet is Bravera Bank.

Athletes invited to compete are the top-10 high school performers in each event within a 150-mile radius of Billings.

Admission is $5 for adults and free to children 6 and under.

The schedule for field events is: 3:30 p.m., boys pole vault, girls discus; 3:45 p.m., boys shot put, boys long jump, girls long jump, girls high jump; 4 p.m., boys javelin; 5 p.m., boys triple jump, girls triple jump, boys discus, boys high jump, girls javelin, girls shot put, girls pole vault.

The schedule for running events is: 4 p.m., girls 100 hurdles; 4:05 p.m., boys 110 hurdles; 4:20 p.m., girls 100 dash; 4:25 p.m., boys 100; 4:35 p.m., girls 1,600; 4:50 p.m., boys 1,600; 5:05 p.m., girls 400 relay; 5:10 p.m., boys 400 relay; 5:20 p.m., girls 400; 5:25 p.m., boys 400; 5:35 p.m., girls 300 hurdles; 5:45 p.m., boys 300 hurdles; 5:55 p.m., girls 800; 6:05 p.m., boys 800; 6:15 p.m., girls 200; 6:25 p.m., boys 200; 6:35 p.m., girls 3,200; 6:50 p.m., boys 3,200; 7:05 p.m., girls 1,600 relay; 7:15 p.m., boys 1,600 relay.