BILLINGS — The 32nd annual Midland Roundtable Top 10 Track and Field Meet will take place on Tuesday at the Laurel Sports Complex.
The meet, sponsored by Beartooth Bank, is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with field events. Track events will start at 4. Tickets are $6 per adult, $4 per student and free for children aged 6 or younger. Programs cost $2.
The Top 10 meet features high school athletes within a 150-miles radius of Billings who are in the top 10 of their respective track events.
Lewistown senior Kylie Zimmer could break the Top 10's girls discus record of 144 feet, 1.5 inches, set by Billings West's Jessica Sharbono in 2009 — Zimmer's personal record, set on April 10, is 145-5. Her shot put PR (44-1.5) is six inches short of the Top 10 girls record, recorded by Bridger's Kylie Zent in 2004.
Huntley Project senior Noah Bouchard notched a personal best 6-10 in the high jump on April 24 — the Top 10 boys record is 6-9, accomplished by Colstrip's Scott MacFarlane in 1998.
Last year's Top 10 meet was canceled because of COVID-19. Laurel's Levi Taylor broke the boys 1,600-meter program record at the most recent Top 10 in 2019.
