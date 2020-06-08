MILES CITY — Miles City has hired John Edwards to coach boys and girls track and field, pending school board approval, Miles City athletic director Kyle Dunfee announced Monday.
Edwards has spent the last four years on the Cowboys track and field coaching staff, and he coached at Hardin the previous eight years. He is a fifth grade teacher and coaches middle school football in Miles City.
Edwards ran track at Hardin, the University of Sioux Falls (South Dakota) and the University of Montana. He graduated from Montana State.
