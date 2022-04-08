MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky freshman Porter Gibbs has some lofty aspirations as a young high jumper.
The 5-foot-10 Eagle already has a few United States Track & Field junior Olympic medals to his name, winning major events when he was in sixth and eighth grade, clearing over 6 feet in the event at a young age.
Now, his list of aspirations is growing and he is literally soaring to new heights.
Heading into Friday's triangular meet at Missoula Public County Stadium, here are those goals: He wanted to set a PR; break the Big Sky freshman boys high jump record; for the season he wants to jump over 6-9 to set a new Big Sky record and get his photo on the wall at the school; break his dad's personal best of 6-5; and he one day hopes to get to 7 feet by the end of high school and, ideally, 6-8 or 6-9 as a freshman.
Well, it didn't take him long to check those boxes Friday.
Gibbs set a new personal high school best, five times to be exact, en route to a breakout day as he showed out and jumped onto the scene as one of the top high jumpers in Class AA.
He started a half step away from the start of the high jump track surface, took a few seconds to get in his routine, started his stride and burst up and over for what ended up as his final personal best of the day at 6-feet, 6 inches to break his dad's personal best, set his own new best and shatter the Big Sky freshman record.
He popped off the mat, flexed, roared and soaked in the cheers from the crowd gathered around from fans to his teammates and competitors.
"I'm feeling great," Gibbs said after his record-setting day. "That was my PR. I'm feeling great and confident. ... It feels really good, I mean I've been working at this since sixth grade probably. ... I want my picture on the wall for a school record."
Gibbs, who cleared 6-0 last week against Kalispell Flathead in the first meet of the season, looked gassed by the time he got to 6-feet, 7-inches, given he started out at 5-8, which he cleared with his first try — which was the case at heights 5-10, 6-0 and 6-2. The 6-2 jump tied the Big Sky freshman record.
It took Gibbs until 6-3 to miss, making the mark on his second attempt to break the Big Sky freshman record. He proceeded to clear 6-4 on try No. 2 after hitting the bar with his hips, and on 6-5 easily with his first jump as he popped off the mat confidently feeling good.
"It's been a really fun start to the year," Jay Owens, the Big Sky high jumpers coach, said, adding later that he was at a loss for words for what it felt like to watch Gibbs blow through the higher heights Friday. "I knew he had some lofty expectations coming into the season and he's certainly lived up to that. He's a humble kid and is very coachable. ... It's kinda one step at a time. We wanted to qualify for state today. The next was to break the freshman record and now he is sniffing the school record. We've only had two meets and it's just baby steps the rest of the way."
Gibbs' first two attempts at 6-7 were about as close as he could get without actually clearing it. He said to his coaches after that he could do it despite the wear on his right leg — his jump leg — after so many tries at the height.
He, confidently, said he'd get 6-7 next time.
