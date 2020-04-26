MISSOULA — The operative words are faith and potential.
Montana track and field coach Brian Schweyen believes Missoula Big Sky senior Everett Fred will blossom into a rock-solid college javelin competitor. Fred doesn't have any State AA throwing medals to his credit and he won't have a chance to prove himself as a senior, but Schweyen is still rewarding him with a partial scholarship.
Welcome to recruiting 2020, where instincts are a veteran coach's best friend amid a coronavirus pandemic.
"For me this is pretty special, especially with my senior year not being able to do track," Fred said of his future as a Grizzly.
"Obviously (Schweyen) has to go off last year's throws. He has seen me in all my sports, so he knows I'm a well-rounded athlete. He hopes I'll be able to throw farther. I've been keeping up with my track workouts and throwing some javelin, just to keep my arm warm and the motion fresh."
Big Sky track coach Dan Nile believes Schweyen is spot on in his projections about Fred, who is also a standout football and basketball player.
"This was going to be a huge spring for him," Nile said. "He was just coming into his own. He's 6-foot-5. He's got the length and the strength and the work ethic.
"I think he's got potential for them in the multi-events, too. He was going to be a five-event stud for us. They probably won't be able to recruit a better all-around athlete than him."
Fred's best throw last year was 174 feet, 9 inches. That would have earned him a fourth-place finish in the State AA meet had he hit the mark then.
But Fred is considerably faster and stronger than last spring. Not only was he expected to set a school record and challenge for a javelin state title in May, he was a good bet to place in sprints.
"He's not one of those kids that had a beard when he was 13," joked Nile. "He's developing. I think Brian (Schweyen) really recognizes that for sure."
Fred has been competing since he joined the Missoula Youth Track Club at age 5. He figures maybe he inherited some javelin ability from his mom, who competed in the event in high school.
Fred's height and long arms give him an edge in leverage in his specialty. He also believes that working with Big Sky javelin coach Audrey Tomsich has been an advantage.
"She always believed in me and tweaked my form where I needed it," he said. "She was there for the mental side of it too. If you get in your head, you're not going to be throwing well."
In other Big Sky-related track news, Jackson Bailey has signed on to be a member of the MSU-Billings track and field team. As a junior last year he competed in the 400- and 800-meter running events.
