MISSOULA — Gabbie Hasskamp felt the breakthrough in her development when she hit a state-qualifying mark in the high jump during the indoor club track and field season as a sophomore.
Then the pandemic ripped away her spring high school season at Missoula Big Sky and took her out of live competition for nearly a year. She kept training, saw her hard work paying off even more during her junior season last spring and made it her goal to become a college heptathlete.
Hasskamp set her sights high by emailing the coaches at Northern Arizona, which has won five of the past seven women’s outdoor Big Sky Conference championships and five of the past eight indoor league titles. She talked with NAU heptathlon coach Matthew Harmeyer, took an official visit, and fell in love with the coaches, athletes and academics.
The Lumberjacks wanted her too, and the future pre-med student signed with them this spring to specialize in the heptathlon after considering Montana and Grand Canyon.
“I had the opportunity to do track at UM, but I really wanted to look at some more successful programs in the Big Sky Conference, especially trying to move away from my hometown,” she said. “I really love the Griz, and they’ll always be my home team, but just for track specifically, I knew that NAU was going to be a better fit. I looked at some smaller schools, but ultimately, I’m an extrovert, I like a big school environment, so it was a really good tradeoff.”
Hasskamp has been a relatively quick riser in the sport and placed 11th in the heptathlon at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships last summer. That was just over two years after she truly got started in track and field during her freshman year of high school, when she joined the Mountain West Track Club for the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Hasskamp was big into gymnastics growing up and feels she’s been able to translate the required body awareness, strength and discipline over to track and field. She had competed in the 800-meter run during middle school track but fell in love with the sprints as a freshman and got introduced to the long jump, high jump and javelin.
Hasskamp credits a large part of her growth as a heptathlete to Justin Johnston, who is the throws and high jump coach at MWTC. He’s also the Missoula Loyola head coach and was an All-American at Florida State in the 1990s.
“The biggest impact on my track career has been Justin Johnston,” she said. “He’s coached me in the heptathlon and introduced me into the very technical side of the sport. I would honestly attribute a lot of my jumping and throwing success to him.
“All my coaches at Big Sky have been a big support, but Mountain West will always be a special program in my heart just because it’s such a higher level of training that you don’t usually get in school.”
Hasskamp feels she has more room to grow as she tries to fulfill the potential she discovered in MWTC. She felt ready to take another step this spring, but she partially tore her hamstring during the first week of the season and had been limited to just the javelin until April 29.
Last year, she felt her season had been going well, but she crashed leading up to the postseason and didn’t meet her goals. She finished seventh at state in the 4x100 relay, 10th in the 4x400 relay, 12th in the long jump, 15th in the triple jump and 15th in the 200-meter dash.
That was her first experience at state after her sophomore year was canceled and she spent most of her freshman season on junior varsity. When things have gotten tough, she looked back on what she learned from Whitney Morrison, a Missoula Big Sky grad who is now a multi-events athlete for the Montana Grizzlies track and field team.
“She led me a lot through what it meant to keep on training,” she said. “I just looked up to her and knew that I wanted to keep training and I wasn’t going to take no for an answer.
“Yeah, it hasn’t been a completely smooth journey, but I think it’s really cool that I started as a freshman, nothing special at all, didn’t really have much going for me, and can continue in college. I would attribute a lot of that to my coaches and my training.”
Missoula Big Sky
Hasskamp was one of eight Big Sky athletes to sign last week. The others were Caden Bateman (Montana men’s basketball), Chaise Meyer (Montana Tech football), Hadlea Fred (Montana Tech women’s track and field), Cole Sandberg (Montana Tech men’s track and field), Hayden Ellis (Montana tech men’s golf), Isaac Ayers (Lutheran College wrestling) and Nathaniel Gale (Seattle Pacific men’s cross country and track). Gale attends Florence and competes with the Big Sky/Florence co-op for cross country.
Missoula Sentinel
Sentinel had 13 athletes sign Wednesday: Drew Klumph (Montana football), Chase Williams (MIT football), Jackson Moe (Colorado Mesa men’s swimming), Kodi Fraser (Columbia Basin softball), Cassidy Schweitzer (Columbia Basin softball), Amy Taylor (Olympic College softball), Nolan McCaffery (Jamestown baseball), Aven Nurse (Knox College baseball), Quincy Frohlich (North Idaho volleyball), Cooper Kress (Providence men’s track and field), Jerrick Woods (Montana Tech men’s track and field), Joe Cecacci (Carroll College men’s track and field) and Madigan Stewart (Fort Lewis lacrosse).
Missoula Loyola
Loyola had four athletes sign Wednesday: Kaden Matheny (Carroll College men’s golf), Evelyn Demblans-Dechans (Saint Mary’s women’s tennis), Kennedy McCorkle (Spokane Falls basketball) and Ridger Palma (Grand Canyon men’s track and field).
Missoula Hellgate
Hellgate is holding its signing day for four athletes Wednesday: Jordan Freer (Pacific Lutheran women’s volleyball), Trey Mattson (Montana Tech men’s golf), Jackson Triepke (United States Coast Guard Academy men’s cross country and track) and Cameron McNelis (Indianapolis soccer).
