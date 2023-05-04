MISSOULA — Joey Sandberg is blazing his own trail as a high-soaring pole vaulter.

The Missoula Big Sky junior had followed in his older brother Cole's footsteps, whether that was playing football, wrestling or competing in track and field. His mother suggested going into high school that he try pole vaulting, Joey recalled Thursday at the Big Sky-Butte dual meet at Missoula County Stadium.

He likes that he now has his own thing separate from his brother, who's now a javelin thrower at Montana Tech, and he's proven to be good at it too. Sandberg leads Class AA and is tied for second in the entire state by having cleared a personal-record 14 feet this spring.

"I just like how it’s kind of like a rush and it gives you an adrenaline rush," he said. "Being up there and being able to jump that high and bending the pole and all of it, it’s just fun.

"My favorite part is actually coming down after getting over the bar and seeing how far it was up there and it’s still there. It’s just pure joy. It’s excitement. It’s hard to contain once you get it. You get up and you’re like, ‘yes.’"

Most pole vaulters in Missoula don't begin the sport until their freshman year of high school because there aren't many opportunities before that, Big Sky pole vault coach Dave Morrison said. He's also an assistant wrestling coach and regularly tries to recruits grapplers to participate in his outdoor event.

Like wrestling, maintaining weight is key because vaulting poles are rated to handle specific body weights. Sandberg, a two-time State AA wrestling qualifier, had to learn how to run holding the pole, how to plant the pole and how to arch himself over the bar before crashing down on the big mat.

He's worked on being more consistent and went from clearing 8 feet, 6 inches in his first meet as a freshman to 11-06 by the end of the year. He made it over 13 feet to place fifth at the State AA meet last season as a sophomore and has reached 14 feet twice this season entering Thursday.

"He’s got great speed and doesn't have any fear," Morrison said. "He's not afraid to get upside down and shoot up. A lot of kids, once they get higher, they have a tendency to look at the bar, which drops their hips and drops their shoulders. He just gets upside down and lets the pole do the work."

Sandberg has taken flight as he's matured physically and put on muscle after being undersized earlier in high school, according to Dan Nile, the head track coach and an assistant football coach. He wrestled at 138 pounds as a sophomore, played football at about 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds this past fall and wrestled this year in the 152-pound weight class.

That physical growth is reflected in his pole vaulting numbers as well as in the 100-meter dash as he set a PR last week at 11.56 seconds, which is 23rd among Western AA athletes. It also showed on the football field as his stats improved throughout the season, his second year as a varsity running back and linebacker.

Competing in the 100-meter dash is a way for Sandberg to work on his running form for pole vault and a way to get warmed up at the start of a meet. The approach down the pole vault runway is similar to sprinting for the lower half of the body in terms of driving his legs forward, although he's not pumping his arms similarly because he's holding a vaulting pole.

"There’s certain kids you know are pole vault types, and he’s one of them," Nile said. "Pretty athletic, strong, fast and a little bit crazy at times too. You got to be a little fearless to go up and over. You can’t be afraid to have something bad happen and fall down and go boom sometimes. He’s kind of that way football-wise too. He doesn't mind getting in there and mixing it up."

Sandberg's rapid rise in pole vault has him threating the school record of 15 feet. It's a welcome threat for Morrison, who set the record in 1988 and tied it in 1989. His best friend, Paz Ortiz, matched his 15-00 in 1989.

Sandberg will have to tweak and refine a few technical aspects as he moves from a 14-foot pole to a 15-foot pole. He'll have to take off from farther away because the pole is a foot longer. Morrison wants to see him have him arms up more instead of tucked in when he's planting the pole to vault up. Then they'll work on adjusting the hand grips.

Sandberg wants to improve his plant and arch to try to clear at least 15 feet, 1 inch and hopefully 16 feet this year, he said. He enjoys the technical aspect of the sport and could see himself competing in pole vault in college, as can Morrison, if he gets the opportunity and choses it over his love of football.

"It’s different because the other sports are physical and mental strength," he said. "This one is more of a technique. It does take some mental strength too and some physical strength, but I feel it’s more technique. Once you get down your technique, you just go."