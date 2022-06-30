CHICAGO — Kensey May of Missoula Hellgate is the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.
May is the second Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Hellgate and she earns her third honor from Gatorade.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes May as Montana’s best high school girls track & field athlete. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Track & Field
The state’s two-time Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year, the 5-foot-8 senior won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class AA state meet this past season, leading the Knights to a third-place finish as a team. May broke the tape first in her 2-mile heat at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, crossing the line in 10:24.27, which ranked No. 25 nationally among prep girls competitors in 2022 at the time of her selection.
May has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and she has donated her time as part of multiple community service initiatives through her school’s National Honor Society. “Kensey took a big leap this year by realizing that she can dominate a race from the front,” said Jeff Dohn, head coach of Hellgate. “She used to lay back and go with the pack and then finish hard. And when I say dominate, she decided to control races and crush the competition.”
May has maintained a 3.92 in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at Syracuse University this fall.
May joins recent Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Players of the Year Klaire Kovatch (2020-21, Seeley-Swan), Angellica Street (2019-20 & 2018-19, Columbia Falls), and Camila Noe (2017-18, Bozeman High), among the state’s list of former award winners.
