MISSOULA — The Missoula Loyola boys and Bigfork girls took top honors in team competition in the Seeley-Swan Invitational track and field meet Saturday at Missoula County Stadium.

A total of 22 teams competed in the event. The Loyola boys' margin of victory was just 2.5 points over runner-up Frenchtown. The Bigfork girls' margin of victory was 12.5 points over second-place Frenchtown.

Luca Dombrowski earned two individual wins for the Rams. The senior won the 100-meter dash in 11.60 and the 400 in 50.68. Dombrowski also ran the anchor leg on the winning 1,600-meter relay team, which included Talen Reynolds, Noah Kimball and Colter Fellin.

Beau Meyer was also an individual winner for Loyola. He mined gold in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 3 inches.

For complete results, log on to athletic.net.

The Bigfork girls used their depth to win as a team without posting any winning performances individually or in relays. Frenchtown took second thanks in part to Sadie Smith's winning throw of 39-10 in the shot put and Charlie Ham's winning mark of 11-0 in the pole vault.

The Loyola girls took third behind a handful of winning performances. Isabelle Berry won the 200 in 26.06 and the 100 hurdles in 15.74. Teammate Ireland Johnston won the 400 in 1:01.14.

Loyola won the girls 400 relay in 51.78 and the 1,600 relay in 4:20.25.

Taevyn Beaudin of Valley Christian won the triple jump at 33-9.5. Darby freshman Lily Adair won the 1,600 in 5:57.30 and the 3,200 in 12:33.60.

Snow prevented western Montana's Class AA boys teams from competing in Butte and Class AA girls teams from competing in Great Falls this weekend.

The Iceberg Invitational was held in Columbia Falls. Hamilton ran away with the girls team title while the boys team race went down to the wire, with Columbia Falls edging Hamilton, 127-122.

Hamilton's girls had amassed 133 team points. Whitefish was second with 75 points.

The 400-meter relay was a showcase event for the Hamilton girls. Chesnee Lawrence, Madi Nelson, Nadia Bruno and Jenna Ellis combined to win in 51.85.

Junior Mya Winkler was Hamilton's top individual performer. She won the shot put at 34 feet, 3.5 inches and the discus at 114-5.

Leading the Columbia Falls boys team was junior Malaki Simpson. He won the 100 in 11.41 and the 200 in 22.59.