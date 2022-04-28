MISSOULA — Ridger Palma is focused on having fun in his final high school track season.
That’s not to say that the Missoula Loyola senior isn’t putting in the work required to be one of the top boys athletes in the state. He’s shown he’s capable of having a strong work ethic, winning state titles last year in the 100-meter dash, 200 and 4x100 relay while taking second in the 400.
Palma is keyed in on enjoying this year as much as possible because it could be his last time running track. He’s unsure if he’ll compete at Grand Canyon while studying film and business, so he’s treating this like it’s his final go-around after having started the sport in second grade.
His new approach is paying off so far. He entered Thursday’s triangular against Missoula Sentinel and Kalispell Glacier with the top mark in Class B in three sprinting events.
“I put a lot of stress on myself the first three years of high school and I hit my senior year and I’m like, ‘Eh, this is high school, it’s OK,’” he said. “I can still focus on my grades and still run with all these kids and not have to worry that you have to hit this time. First and foremost, in academics and sports, you just need to make sure you’re happy or else you will have no motivation. That’s what keeps me going.”
Palma is leading Class B in the 100, 200 and 400 after another offseason of club track in the winter and summer, and offseason training of lifting and explosion workouts in the fall. Regardless of classification, he’s first in the state in the 400, sixth in the 200 and 10th in the 100.
While exceling, Palma still has some teammates pushing him. Fellow senior Luca Dombrowski is third in Montana and second in Class B in the 400, and he’s second in the 200 and fifth in the 100 in Class B. His brother Tytus Palma, a sophomore, is 10th in Class B in the 200.
The three of them are part of Loyola’s fastest 4x400 and 4x100 relays teams, which are ranked first and second in Class B. Kolby Schrichte is the fourth member of those relays.
As much as Ridger would like to set more personal records, he also wants to leave behind a good example for Loyola’s younger runners.
“Track for me has been a huge part of my identity,” he said. “I’ve always taken it super seriously, but I’m just trying to treat this year as yeah, let’s aim for PRs, but let’s just have fun along the way and make sure all these freshmen learn the fun part of track too. I’ve grown up with it and I’d love for them to have the same experience. It sounds cheesy, but yeah.”
The younger Palma has been able to understand the importance of the technical side of competition from training with and competing again Ridger while chasing his times. He’s also seeing from his brother the personable and encouraging aspect of being a more well-rounded competitor.
“He’s really got good sportsmanship,” Tytus said. “He’s motivated. He’s always talking to the other runners and just being friends with them. He’s getting everyone to motivate each other and he pushes everyone to be the best they can be.”
Ells excels
Kalispell Glacier senior Sam Ells ran the top 3200-meter time in the state regardless of classification Thursday despite some strong headwinds on the homestretch of the track.
Ells finished the race in 9:30.89, topping the mark of 9:32.70 set by Missoula Hellgate junior Finneas Colescott on Tuesday. He shaved nearly 29 seconds off his previous personal record time of 9:58.98.
Ells entered Thursday with the state’s top mark in the 1600 at 4:25.13, just ahead of Corvallis senior Brinson Wyche’s time of 4:26.14. He was second in the 800 at 1:56.69, while Missoula Sentinel junior Keagen Crosby leads at 1:55.21.
“I haven’t had the opportunity to go out and really race the two-mile yet to try to put down a time, so it was nice to come out and perform well,” he said. “I’ve been focusing on the 1600 and 800, and it’s been going good, I feel strong. Coaches have been doing a good job getting me fit and giving me good workouts. I feel confident because of that.”
Berry good
Loyola sophomore Isabelle Berry didn’t have the high level of performance she had hoped for at last year’s state meet, and she’s using that as fuel to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Berry went into Thursday’s meet ranked eighth in Montana in the 200. She was also second in Class B in the 200, fourth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100.
She’s already accomplished some of her goals: auto-qualifying for state in the 200 and the 300 hurdles.
“Even if I don’t reach my goals every meet, just reminding myself that there’s a next time,” she said. “When you don’t reach your goals, it’s a really big push to put in that work to meet them. Feeling you accomplished a goal is one of the best feelings ever.”
