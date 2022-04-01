MISSOULA — Zac Crews and Drew Klumph finished one and two in the boys 110-meter hurdles at the 2021 State AA track and field championships, separated by just a few strides or even a clipped hurdle.
The Missoula Sentinel hurdlers, who starred on the State AA football championship teams in 2020 and 2021, are no strangers to winning hardware as teammates, or in a way, as competitors on the track.
Crews took the 2021 110-meter hurdle title with a time of 14.95 seconds, while Klumph was right behind in 15.24 to snag the first of many medals as Sentinel won the team title. Klumph won the individual title in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.20 seconds, ahead of Kalispell Glacier's Caleb Bernhardt by 0.08 seconds.
But if Klumph, a Montana Grizzlies football walk-on commit, improves the way he hopes this track season, he could be gunning for the high hurdles title won last year by Crews, who said he's still a Montana Grizzlies football commit.
Klumph took first in the 110 hurdles Friday afternoon at the quad meet in Missoula featuring Sentinel, Hellgate, Butte and Butte Central. He blew by the field in 15.20 — a hair off his PR of 15.16 that he set at the state meet prelims last season.
With some fine-tuning of his trail and lead leg and trying to snap it down as quick as possible in order to glide over the hurdle, not lose any momentum and land as much in stride as he can, Klumph hopes to shave some more milliseconds off his mark. The idea is to get under 15 seconds in the high hurdles, and in the event he excels more at, to get below 40 in the 300.
If he does it in the highs, he'd be right with Crews at the top of the state, and if he can get below 40 in the 300, he'd be the first in Montana since 2019 to break 40 seconds in the event.
As for the competitiveness on the track between the two, there is plenty of it when they end up leading a pack like at state a season ago. But as quickly as they race against each other, they end up racing together in events like the 4x100 relay
"There's some competitiveness for sure," Klumph said of trying to catch Crews in the event. "I think we are both excited to compete in some meets more, and it's really fun to have him push me in the 110s, and hopefully, I can get him to do the 300 maybe.
"I don't think we are cutthroat with each other at all," he added. "I think it's more just competition, and it stays on the track, and we are friends off. It's super fun just competing against him for the whole season."
Crews agreed with the sentiment about competing with his friend and longtime teammate, but not so much with running the 300 hurdles.
"In practice, we get to go head-to-head against each other all the time," he said. "It makes practices a lot more competitive and a lot more fun. Coming out here, during the meet, it makes it a lot more exciting. ... A lot of people didn't expect us to go one and two — I think we were projected like three and four. We both had the mindset that we were underdogs, and during the warmups, we felt good and felt loose and ran great races.
"It might take a lot of convincing to do the 300," Crews added with a laugh. "I try to keep my running to 110 or lower."
Crews didn't run the high hurdles Friday as he was busy getting in some early javelin work, an event in which he has plenty of experience. He finished first at state last season with a toss of 176-08.
Sentinel will be back on the track next Friday at MCPS for a triangular featuring Missoula Big Sky and Helena High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.